John Dolmayan de SOAD aseguró que Black Lives Matter es ilegítimo y una herramienta de propaganda

The supposed black lives matter movement never had legitimacy in my view and were always a Democratic Party fundraiser and propaganda tool . Along with antifa they have shown themselves to be the enemy of the people of the United States and have adopted lawlessness emboldened by a sensationalist media and the moronic Hollywood elites who pander to them at every opportunity . They will be brought to justice but when? How many more innocents need to be murdered before we come to our senses.