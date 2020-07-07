Tendencias y curiosidades

John Dolmayan de SOAD aseguró que Black Lives Matter es ilegítimo y una herramienta de propaganda

El baterista ha sido duramente criticado por su posición política.

Por Paulette Ruminot
Martes 07 de Jul, 2020 - 15:38

El baterista de System of a Down, John Dolmayan, nuevamente está en el centro de la polémica. Esta vez por decir que el movimiento antirracista Black Lives Matter es ilegítimo y “una herramienta de propaganda” del Partido Demócrata de Estados Unidos.

A través de redes sociales, el músico compartió un mensaje acompañado por la fotografía de Secoreia Turner, una niña negra de ocho años que fue asesinada el fin de semana, en Atlanta.

En el post, el artista comentó que “el supuesto movimiento de Black Lives Matter nunca ha tenido legitimidad, en mi opinión, y siempre ha sido una herramienta de propaganda para el Partido Demócrata”.

Dolmayan, quien ha compartido varias publicaciones a favor de Donald Trump y su gobierno, señaló que “junto con el movimiento antifa, demostraron ser los enemigos del pueblo de Estados Unidos y adoptó una postura sin ley mejorada por los medios sensacionalistas y las estúpidas élites de Hollywood. Serán llevados ante la justicia, pero ¿cuándo? ¿Cuántas personas más inocentes tienen que ser asesinadas antes de que nos demos cuenta?”.

Sobre las opiniones que puede generar su punto de vista, John comentó que “no hay racismo sistemático en Estados Unidos”

Tras ver la polémica que han causado sus declaraciones, el líder de SOAD, Serj Tankian, manifestó que él está en todo el derecho de decir lo que piensa. “John Dolmayan, mi baterista y cuñado y a quien amo y respeto a pesar de nuestros comentarios políticos extremadamente polarizados, siempre ha sido un gran aliado“, partió diciendo.

Luego, agregó que “el nivel de odio y estupidez en línea, dirigido contra él, no es injustificable. Las redes sociales han creado una sociedad digital errónea que vive parcialmente de esta realidad”.

My drummer and brother in law @johndolmayan_ whom I love and respect irrespective of our extremely polarized political commentary and differences has always been my stalwart ally in efforts for recognition of the Armenian genocide within Soad. The amount of online hate and stupidity against him and I are unjustifiable: social media has created an erroneous digital society that partially thrives on this reality. Remember irrespective of the stance, only artists that truly care and are impassioned will risk alienating their base for what they consider the truth. Our dilemma and possible fallacy is that we have two in one band. Some may consider that a weakness but the artistic, political and social dichotomy if not quadrichotomy (not a word) has made @systemofadown what it is today. Thank you all for reading. We should all do more non-online reading 🙂

