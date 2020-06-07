Tendencias y curiosidades

J.K. Rowling es severamente criticada en redes sociales por hacer comentarios transfóbicos

La comunidad LGBT arremetió contra la autora de Harry Potter.

Imagen principal
Getty
Por Paulette Ruminot
Domingo 07 de Jun, 2020 - 12:17

La escritora británica J.K. Rowling, creadora de la saga Harry Potter, está siendo duramente criticada en redes sociales luego de hacer algunos comentarios que sus seguidores consideraron transfóbicos.

La autora se refirió específicamente a un artículo de opinión de la plataforma Devex, el cual se titulaba “Crear un mundo más justo, posterior a Covid-19, para las personas que menstrúan”.

“Estoy seguro de que solía haber una palabra para estas personas. Ayúdenme”, partió diciendo Rowling en Twitter. “Si el sexo no es real, la atracción hacia el mismo sexo no existe. Si el sexo no es real, la realidad que experimentan las mujeres de todo el mundo se borra“, continuó.

“Conozco y amo a las personas trans, pero borrar el concepto de sexo les quita la capacidad a muchos de discutir sus vidas de manera significativa. Decir la verdad no es un discurso de odio”, agregó.

Los comentarios de Rowling, que confunden sexo con género, no fueron bien recibidos por la comunidad LGBTQ, quienes le respondieron a la británica que las personas transgénero y no binarias también pueden menstruar.

¿Viste un error en la nota? Avísanos aquí
Lo más visto

Las Condes: Municipio cursó tres sumarios sanitarios por fiestas clandestinas

El campeón del sur: Revive el segundo título de Huachipato ante la Unión Española

Los Lagos: Seremi de Agricultura renunció acusando extorsión por fotos íntimas

76 años del Desembarco de Normandía: La operación anfibia más grande de la historia

Histórico de Holanda: Pude convertirme en Messi o Cristiano y no tuve las ganas

Ahora
Nacional

Carabineros detuvo a tres personas a las afueras de la embajada de Colombia por desórdenes 

Tendencias y curiosidades

J.K. Rowling es severamente criticada en redes sociales por hacer comentarios transfóbicos

Internacional

Muertes por Covid-19 superan las 400 mil personas a lo largo de todo el mundo

Regional

Tribunal de Angol decretó prisión preventiva para una mujer y su pareja que abusaron de la hija de la imputada

Noticias

Alcalde de Quillota contó cómo han sido sus primeros días con coronavirus

Deportes

Jugadores de Colo-Colo repartieron cajas de alimentos en El Bosque