J.K. Rowling es severamente criticada en redes sociales por hacer comentarios transfóbicos

La escritora británica J.K. Rowling, creadora de la saga Harry Potter, está siendo duramente criticada en redes sociales luego de hacer algunos comentarios que sus seguidores consideraron transfóbicos.

La autora se refirió específicamente a un artículo de opinión de la plataforma Devex, el cual se titulaba “Crear un mundo más justo, posterior a Covid-19, para las personas que menstrúan”.

“Estoy seguro de que solía haber una palabra para estas personas. Ayúdenme”, partió diciendo Rowling en Twitter. “Si el sexo no es real, la atracción hacia el mismo sexo no existe. Si el sexo no es real, la realidad que experimentan las mujeres de todo el mundo se borra“, continuó.

“Conozco y amo a las personas trans, pero borrar el concepto de sexo les quita la capacidad a muchos de discutir sus vidas de manera significativa. Decir la verdad no es un discurso de odio”, agregó.

Los comentarios de Rowling, que confunden sexo con género, no fueron bien recibidos por la comunidad LGBTQ, quienes le respondieron a la británica que las personas transgénero y no binarias también pueden menstruar.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020