Tras la edición de los Emmy y de los Premios Oscar 2022, ahora es el turno de los MTV Movies & TV Awards 2022, galardón escogido con el voto del público.

En esa línea, debes saber que ya está disponible la lista de nominados a los MTV Movies & TV Awards 2022. De esa manera, podrás votar por tu favorito en las diferentes categorías.

En esta oportunidad, las producciones de Marvel Studios lideran la lista de nominados de los MTV Movies & TV Awards 2022. Sin embargo, es tradición que estas series y películas se impongan entre las favoritas del público.

¿Cómo votar a tus favoritos en los MTV Movies & TV Awards 2022?

Para votar por tu favorito debes entrar a la web oficial del galardón vote.mtv.com. También, ten en cuenta que puedes votar todos los días.

¿Cuándo es la ceremonia?

La ceremonia de los MTV Movies & TV Awards 2022 será el próximo 5 de junio.

¿Quiénes son los nominados a los MTV Movies & TV Awards 2022?

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“The Adam Project”

“The Batman”

MEJOR SHOW

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lasso”

“Yellowstone”

MEJOR PERFORMANCE EN UNA PELÍCULA

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson – “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock – “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet – “Dune”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MEJOR PERFORMANCE EN UNA SERIE

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone”

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

MEJOR HÉROE

Daniel Craig – “No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac – “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson – “Black Widow”

Simu Liu – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MEJOR VILLANO

Colin Farrell – “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe – “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney – “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti – “You”

Willem Dafoe – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MEJOR BESO

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – “Emily in Paris”

Poopies & the snake – “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MEJOR PERFORMANCE DE COMEDIA

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

John Cena – “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville – “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter – “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds – “Free Guy”

PERFORMANCE REVELACIÓN

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza” Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story” Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” Jung Ho-yeon – “Squid Game” Sophia Di Martino – “Loki”

MEJOR PELEA

Black Widow vs. Widows – “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy – “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude – “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MEJOR PERFORMANCE DE TERROR

Jenna Ortega – “Scream”

Kyle Richards – “Halloween Kills”

Mia Goth – “X”

Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place Part II”

Sadie Sink – “Fear Street: Part Two 1978”

MEJOR EQUIPO

“Loki” – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson “Only Murders in the Building” – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire “The Adam Project” – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell “The Lost City” – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

AQUÍ PARA LA PASIÓN

“Euphoria”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

MEJOR CANCIÓN

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / “Respect”

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / “Don’t Look Up”

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / “Euphoria”

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / “Marry Me”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / “Encanto”