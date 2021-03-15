Nomandland y Mank están dentro de las favoritas: Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2021
La ceremonia de premiación se realizará el próximo 25 de abril.
Este lunes, tras semanas de espera e incertidumbre, Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra anunciaron la selecta lista de nominados que competirán en las 24 categorías de los premios Oscar 2021.
Títulos como Nomadland, Mank y El juicio de los 7 de Chicago son los favoritos, mientras que El agente topo, de la chilena Maite Alberdi, competirá en “Mejor Documental”.
Recordemos que la ceremonia de premiación se realizará el próximo 25 de abril de manera online debido a la pandemia del Covid-19.
Revisa el listado completo de nominaciones aquí:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
El Padre
Judas y el mesías negro
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of metal
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg
David Fincher
Lee Isaac Chung
Chloé Zhao
Emerald Fennell
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Viola Davis
Andra Day
Vanessa Kirby
Frances McDormand
Carey Mulligan
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Anthony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Steven Yeun
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Judas y el mesías negro
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Eurovisión
The life ahead
One night in miami
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Onward
Over the moon
A shaun the sheep movie: farmaggedon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Emma
Hillbilly elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Love and monsters
The midnight sky
Mulan
The one and only Ivan
Tenet
MEJOR EDICIÓN
El Padre
Nomadland
Promising young woman
Sound of metal
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
El Padre
Ma Rainey’s black bottom
Mank
News of the world
Tenet
MEJOR SONIDO
Greyhound
Mank
News of the world
Soul
Sound of metal
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Another round
Better Days
Collective
The man who sold his skin
Quo vadis, Aida?
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Colette
A concerto is a conversation
Do not split
Hunger Ward
A love song for Latasha
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Collective
Crip Camp
The mole agent
My octopus teacher
Time
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom, Jr
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfield
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
Burrow
Genius Loci
Si algo me pasa te amo
Opera
Yes-people
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Judas y el mesías negro
Minari
Promising young woman
Sound of metal
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Borat
El Padre
Nomadland
Una noche en Miami…
El tigre blanco
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Emma
Ma Rainey’s black bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Maria Bakalova
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Amanda Seyfried
Yuh-Jung Youn
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Congratulations to the Original Score nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/j2dprQUNj0
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021