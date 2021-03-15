Series y películas

Nomandland y Mank están dentro de las favoritas: Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2021

La ceremonia de premiación se realizará el próximo 25 de abril.

Imagen principal
Premios Oscar | Getty
Por Paulette Ruminot
Lunes 15 de Mar, 2021 - 10:11
Actualizada el Lunes 15 de Mar, 2021 - 10:13
Compartir

Este lunes, tras semanas de espera e incertidumbre, Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra anunciaron la selecta lista de nominados que competirán en las 24 categorías de los premios Oscar 2021.

Títulos como Nomadland, Mank y El juicio de los 7 de Chicago son los favoritos, mientras que El agente topo, de la chilena Maite Alberdi, competirá en “Mejor Documental”.

Recordemos que la ceremonia de premiación se realizará el próximo 25 de abril de manera online debido a la pandemia del Covid-19.

Revisa el listado completo de nominaciones aquí:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

El Padre

Judas y el mesías negro

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg

David Fincher

Lee Isaac Chung

Chloé Zhao

Emerald Fennell

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Viola Davis

Andra Day

Vanessa Kirby

Frances McDormand

Carey Mulligan

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins

Gary Oldman

Steven Yeun

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Judas y el mesías negro

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Eurovisión

The life ahead

One night in miami

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Onward

Over the moon

A shaun the sheep movie: farmaggedon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Emma

Hillbilly elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Love and monsters

The midnight sky

Mulan

The one and only Ivan

Tenet

MEJOR EDICIÓN

El Padre

Nomadland

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

El Padre

Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Mank

News of the world

Tenet

MEJOR SONIDO

Greyhound

Mank

News of the world

Soul

Sound of metal

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Another round

Better Days

Collective

The man who sold his skin

Quo vadis, Aida?

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Colette

A concerto is a conversation

Do not split

Hunger Ward

A love song for Latasha

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Collective

Crip Camp

The mole agent

My octopus teacher

Time

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom, Jr

Paul Raci

Lakeith Stanfield

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

Burrow

Genius Loci

Si algo me pasa te amo

Opera

Yes-people

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Judas y el mesías negro

Minari

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Borat

El Padre

Nomadland

Una noche en Miami…

El tigre blanco

 

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Emma

Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Amanda Seyfried

Yuh-Jung Youn

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

¿Viste un error en la nota? Avísanos aquí
Lo más visto

Atentado incendiario terminó con cuatro máquinas y una camioneta quemadas en Arauco

Tom Morello reveló que trabajó como stripper antes de formar Rage Against the Machine

Billie Eilish hizo historia en los Grammy, pero aseguró que no debía ganar

Nomandland y Mank están dentro de las favoritas: Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2021

Daniel Morón elogió la labor del "Tati" Buljubasich en la UC: "Voy a adoptar cosas de él. Lo bueno hay que imitarlo"

Ahora
Series y películas

Luis Miguel, La Serie presentó nuevo adelanto en medio de los Grammy 2021 a un mes de su estreno

Tenis

Alexa Guarachi alcanzó su mejor ranking WTA de dobles tras consagrarse en el Masters 1000 de Dubái

Fútbol

Universidad de Chile se enfrenta a Independiente Santa Fe buscando meterse a las semifinales de la Copa Libertadores Femenina

Espectáculos

"Tan linda que duele": Michelle Carvalho se llenó de halagos con fotos desde Brasil

Fútbol

Racing informó que el portero nacional Gabriel Arias arrojó positivo por Covid-19

La Roja

Conmebol entregó la programación de la Copa América 2021, la cual se disputará en Colombia y Argentina