Nomandland y Mank están dentro de las favoritas: Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2021

Este lunes, tras semanas de espera e incertidumbre, Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra anunciaron la selecta lista de nominados que competirán en las 24 categorías de los premios Oscar 2021.

Títulos como Nomadland, Mank y El juicio de los 7 de Chicago son los favoritos, mientras que El agente topo, de la chilena Maite Alberdi, competirá en “Mejor Documental”.

Recordemos que la ceremonia de premiación se realizará el próximo 25 de abril de manera online debido a la pandemia del Covid-19.

Revisa el listado completo de nominaciones aquí:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

El Padre

Judas y el mesías negro

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg

David Fincher

Lee Isaac Chung

Chloé Zhao

Emerald Fennell

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Viola Davis

Andra Day

Vanessa Kirby

Frances McDormand

Carey Mulligan

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins

Gary Oldman

Steven Yeun

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Judas y el mesías negro

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Eurovisión

The life ahead

One night in miami

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Onward

Over the moon

A shaun the sheep movie: farmaggedon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Emma

Hillbilly elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Love and monsters

The midnight sky

Mulan

The one and only Ivan

Tenet

MEJOR EDICIÓN

El Padre

Nomadland

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

El Padre

Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Mank

News of the world

Tenet

MEJOR SONIDO

Greyhound

Mank

News of the world

Soul

Sound of metal

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Another round

Better Days

Collective

The man who sold his skin

Quo vadis, Aida?

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Colette

A concerto is a conversation

Do not split

Hunger Ward

A love song for Latasha

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Collective

Crip Camp

The mole agent

My octopus teacher

Time

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO Sacha Baron Cohen Daniel Kaluuya Leslie Odom, Jr Paul Raci Lakeith Stanfield

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN Burrow Genius Loci Si algo me pasa te amo Opera Yes-people

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL Judas y el mesías negro Minari Promising young woman Sound of metal El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO Borat El Padre Nomadland Una noche en Miami… El tigre blanco

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO Emma Ma Rainey’s black bottom Mank Mulan Pinocchio