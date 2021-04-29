The Weeknd, BTS, Dua Lipa y Drake son algunos de los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards

Este jueves se dio a conocer el listado oficial de los artistas nominados a los Billboard Music Awards, ceremonia que se realizará este 23 de mayo en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California.

Los artistas que aparecen en este listado se seleccionan por su rendimiento musical en Estados Unidos, según datos recabados por el sistema Nielsen SoundScan.

Este año, The Weeknd lidera la lista con 16 nominaciones por su trabajo After Hours, del que se desprenden canciones como “Blinding Lights” y “Save your tears”, entre otras.

Además, encontramos artistas como Dua Lipa, Drake, Rosalía, BTS y Cardi B, entre otros.

Revisa el listado completo aquí:

Artista Top del Hot 100

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Artista Latina femenina top

Karol G

Becky G

Rosalía

Top selling song

Dynamite – BTS

WAP – Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stalion

Savage – Meghan Thee Stalion, Beyoncé

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

I Hope

Mejor nuevo artista

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Mejor canción latina

Yo Perreo Sola – Bad Bunny

DÁKITI – Bad Bunny

RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas

Hawái – Maluma

Caramelo – Ozuna

Mejor artista en redes sociales

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

SEVENTEEN

Mejor canción en streaming

WAP

ROCKSTAR

Life Is Good

WHATS POPPIN

Blinding Lights

Top Artista Dance

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

SurfMesa

Mejor álbum de rock

Power Up

Plastic Hearts

Dreamland

Tickets to My Downfall

Letter to You

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Ozuna

Bad Bunny

Anuel AA

Maluma

Top Rap Álbum

BLAME IT ON BABY

Legends Never Die

My Turn

Eternal Atake

Shoot For The Stars

Aim For The Moon

Canción top de radio

I Hope

Go Crazy

Don’t Start Now

Adore You

Blinding Lights

Top Rock Artist

ACDC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty one pilots

Top Billboard 200 Album

Legends Never Die

My Turn

Shoot For The Stars

Aim For The Moon

folklore

After Hours

Top Hot 100 Song

Mood

I Hope

Go Crazy

ROCKSTAR

Blinding Lights

Mejor álbum latino

EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO – Bad Bunny

LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR – Bad Bunny

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Mejor artista femenina