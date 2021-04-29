Novedades

The Weeknd, BTS, Dua Lipa y Drake son algunos de los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards

Revisa el listado completo de nominaciones aquí.

The Weeknd
Por Paulette Ruminot
Jueves 29 de Abr, 2021 - 14:46
Este jueves se dio a conocer el listado oficial de los artistas nominados a los Billboard Music Awards, ceremonia que se realizará este 23 de mayo en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California.

Los artistas que aparecen en este listado se seleccionan por su rendimiento musical en Estados Unidos, según datos recabados por el sistema Nielsen SoundScan.

Este año, The Weeknd lidera la lista con 16 nominaciones por su trabajo After Hours, del que se desprenden canciones como “Blinding Lights” y “Save your tears”, entre otras.

Además, encontramos artistas como Dua Lipa, Drake, Rosalía, BTS y Cardi B, entre otros.

Revisa el listado completo aquí:

Artista Top del Hot 100

  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Dua Lipa
  • Pop Smoke
  • The Weeknd

Artista Latina femenina top

  • Karol G
  • Becky G
  • Rosalía

Top selling song

  • Dynamite – BTS
  • WAP – Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stalion
  • Savage – Meghan Thee Stalion, Beyoncé
  • Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
  • I Hope

Mejor nuevo artista

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Pop Smoke
  • Rod Wave

Mejor canción latina

  • Yo Perreo Sola – Bad Bunny
  • DÁKITI – Bad Bunny
  • RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas
  • Hawái – Maluma
  • Caramelo – Ozuna

Mejor artista en redes sociales

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Ariana Grande
  • SB19
  • SEVENTEEN

Mejor canción en streaming

  • WAP
  • ROCKSTAR
  • Life Is Good
  • WHATS POPPIN
  • Blinding Lights

Top Artista Dance

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Kygo
  • Lady Gaga
  • Marshmello
  • SurfMesa

Mejor álbum de rock

  • Power Up
  • Plastic Hearts
  • Dreamland
  • Tickets to My Downfall
  • Letter to You

Top Latin Artist

  • J Balvin
  • Ozuna
  • Bad Bunny
  • Anuel AA
  • Maluma

Top Rap Álbum

  • BLAME IT ON BABY
  • Legends Never Die
  • My Turn
  • Eternal Atake
  • Shoot For The Stars
  • Aim For The Moon

Canción top de radio

  • I Hope
  • Go Crazy
  • Don’t Start Now
  • Adore You
  • Blinding Lights

Top Rock Artist

  • ACDC
  • AJR
  • Five Finger Death Punch
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Twenty one pilots

Top Billboard 200 Album

  • Legends Never Die
  • My Turn
  • Shoot For The Stars
  • Aim For The Moon
  • folklore
  • After Hours

Top Hot 100 Song

  • Mood
  • I Hope
  • Go Crazy
  • ROCKSTAR
  • Blinding Lights

Mejor álbum latino

  • EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO – Bad Bunny
  • LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR – Bad Bunny
  • YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Mejor artista femenina

  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Dua Lipa
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Taylor Swift
