The Weeknd, BTS, Dua Lipa y Drake son algunos de los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards
Revisa el listado completo de nominaciones aquí.
Este jueves se dio a conocer el listado oficial de los artistas nominados a los Billboard Music Awards, ceremonia que se realizará este 23 de mayo en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California.
Los artistas que aparecen en este listado se seleccionan por su rendimiento musical en Estados Unidos, según datos recabados por el sistema Nielsen SoundScan.
Este año, The Weeknd lidera la lista con 16 nominaciones por su trabajo After Hours, del que se desprenden canciones como “Blinding Lights” y “Save your tears”, entre otras.
Además, encontramos artistas como Dua Lipa, Drake, Rosalía, BTS y Cardi B, entre otros.
Revisa el listado completo aquí:
Artista Top del Hot 100
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Artista Latina femenina top
- Karol G
- Becky G
- Rosalía
Top selling song
- Dynamite – BTS
- WAP – Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stalion
- Savage – Meghan Thee Stalion, Beyoncé
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
- I Hope
Mejor nuevo artista
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
Mejor canción latina
- Yo Perreo Sola – Bad Bunny
- DÁKITI – Bad Bunny
- RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas
- Hawái – Maluma
- Caramelo – Ozuna
Mejor artista en redes sociales
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- SEVENTEEN
Mejor canción en streaming
- WAP
- ROCKSTAR
- Life Is Good
- WHATS POPPIN
- Blinding Lights
Top Artista Dance
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- SurfMesa
Mejor álbum de rock
- Power Up
- Plastic Hearts
- Dreamland
- Tickets to My Downfall
- Letter to You
Top Latin Artist
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Bad Bunny
- Anuel AA
- Maluma
Top Rap Álbum
- BLAME IT ON BABY
- Legends Never Die
- My Turn
- Eternal Atake
- Shoot For The Stars
- Aim For The Moon
Canción top de radio
- I Hope
- Go Crazy
- Don’t Start Now
- Adore You
- Blinding Lights
Top Rock Artist
- ACDC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty one pilots
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Legends Never Die
- My Turn
- Shoot For The Stars
- Aim For The Moon
- folklore
- After Hours
Top Hot 100 Song
- Mood
- I Hope
- Go Crazy
- ROCKSTAR
- Blinding Lights
Mejor álbum latino
- EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO – Bad Bunny
- LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR – Bad Bunny
- YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny
Mejor artista femenina
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift