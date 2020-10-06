La música y el espectáculo lloran la muerte del legendario guitarrista Eddie Van Halen

Durante esta jornada se dio a conocer que el icónico guitarrista Eddie Van Halen falleció a los 65 años, tras una larga lucha contra el cáncer.

El fallecimiento del músico neerlandés fue confirmada por su hijo, Wolf Van Halen, y por medios internacionales como TMZ.

La triste noticia ha causado diversas reacciones en el mundo de la música, donde varios de sus colegas lamentan la partida del miembro fundador de Van Halen.

Nombres como Tom Morello, Brian Ray de The Bayonets, Paul Stanley, Gary Holt y Scott Ian, entre otros, han reaccionado a través de sus redes sociales.

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020

This is such a shocking headline. Eddie gave kids everywhere goals and dreams that one day, they too could play like he played. RIP, Eddie Van Halen. Last of the guitar gods. #RIPEVH https://t.co/gzSOGy3dHP — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now! pic.twitter.com/XtnL33aGsd — Pantera (@Pantera) October 6, 2020

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

RIP @eddievanhalen – peace love n prayers to your family @WolfVanHalen @Wolfiesmom and fans whilrlwild! A huge loss to the music world! https://t.co/ZRP0DveWEY — Living Colour (@LivingColour) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/K2Lq9SouFQ — rage against the machine (@RATM) October 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020