La música y el espectáculo lloran la muerte del legendario guitarrista Eddie Van Halen

Las reacciones por el fallecimiento del músico neerlandés no se hicieron esperar.

Por Paulette Ruminot
Martes 06 de Oct, 2020 - 17:45
Durante esta jornada se dio a conocer que el icónico guitarrista Eddie Van Halen falleció a los 65 años, tras una larga lucha contra el cáncer.

El fallecimiento del músico neerlandés fue confirmada por su hijo, Wolf Van Halen, y por medios internacionales como TMZ.

La triste noticia ha causado diversas reacciones en el mundo de la música, donde varios de sus colegas lamentan la partida del miembro fundador de Van Halen.

Nombres como Tom Morello, Brian Ray de The Bayonets, Paul Stanley, Gary Holt y Scott Ian, entre otros, han reaccionado a través de sus redes sociales.

I am CRUSHED. Loss of words. RIP. One of my hero’s. FUCK 2020

