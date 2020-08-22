Estatua de Chris Cornell en el Museo de Cultura Pop de Seattle fue vandalizado
La situación provocó la molestia de los seguidores del fallecido cantante.
La estatua de Chris Cornell, ubicada en las afueras del Museo de Cultura Pop de Seattle, fue vandalizada por desconocidos.
Según la estación de televisión de Seattle Kiro-TV, una persona no identificada pintó la estatua de bronce del exvocalista de Audioslave y Soundgarden con pintura blanca.
Tras el indignante incidente, la viuda del músico, Vicky Cornell, dijo que la familia estaba “destrozada” por la situación.
“La estatua no es solo una obra de arte, es un tributo a Chris y su incomparable legado musical, a todo en lo que creía”, dijo.
Producto de esto, los fans de Cornell ya se han predispuesto a limpiar la figura, algo Vicky agradeció.
“El odio no triunfará”, aseguró la mujer.
This is what the Chris Cornell statue looks like in front of Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture. Somebody apparently vandalized the statue of the late Soundgarden frontman by painting it white.
Publicado por KIRO 7 News en Jueves, 20 de agosto de 2020
View this post on Instagram
My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalization of Chris’s statue at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide. In the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love. It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism. The statue will be restored. Hate will not win. Chris is Seattle’s Son! @mopopseattle @vulcaninc on behalf of our family thank you 🖤