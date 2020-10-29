“Friends tampoco era gracioso”: Kanye West le respondió a Jennifer Aniston por pedir que no voten por él
La actriz había comentado que no era gracioso votar por el rapero en las próximas elecciones de Estados Unidos.
Hace algunos días, Jennifer Aniston utilizó sus redes sociales para pedirle a sus seguidores que participen en las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos.
En la publicación que compartió en Instagram, la actriz comentó: “No es gracioso votar por Kanye. No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor, sean responsables”.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼
Estas palabras hicieron que el rapero se molestara y le respondiera a través de redes sociales.
“Friends tampoco era gracioso”, escribió junto al pantallazo de un artículo de Vanity Fair sobre las declaraciones de Aniston.
Esta pelea de redes sociales ha molestado enormemente a los fanáticos de la actriz y su serie, así como a los seguidores del esposo de Kim Kardashian.