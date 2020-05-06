Nuevo libro de “Los Juegos del Hambre” ya tiene fecha de publicación para nuestro país
Esta nueva historia se centra 64 años antes del primer libro, y donde su protagonista será Coriolanus Snow.
A diez años del lanzamiento de “Sinsajo”, la última novela de la saga de “Los Juegos del Hambre”, Suzanne Collins, su autora, vuelve a introducirnos al mundo de los “tributos” con la publicación de su nuevo libro.
“Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes” es el título de la precuela que antecede a los hechos de la famosa saga. Esta nueva historia se centra 64 años antes del primer libro, y donde su protagonista será Coriolanus Snow.
Su estreno a nivel mundial será el próximo 19 de mayo, mientras que a nuestro país llegará el 3 de junio.
Cabe mencionar que desde los estudios Lionsgate anunciaron que están trabajando en la versión cinematográfica de esta nueva obra, la cual aún no tiene fecha de estreno.
Swipe for the worldwide release dates for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes!! Unfortunately there are still a lot of places that aren’t included, but I searched google for hours with a huge list of countries and a lot of them had no mention of a date. If I find out any more I’ll add updates about it in this caption, so make sure to check back regularly if your country isn’t in the photo. These are all in 2020. — Update – Ireland is May 19th. Israel is May 19th. Poland is June 17th. Turkish publication may be pushed back to July or further (not sure yet). — Note: I am going by language for these dates, excluding the English speaking countries. So, for example, the Spanish (language) release date is June 3rd so I’ve listed the Spanish speaking countries under that date. Keep in mind that these dates may actually differ from country to country despite sharing a language, and some of them might also change because of the current pandemic.