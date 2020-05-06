Nuevo libro de “Los Juegos del Hambre” ya tiene fecha de publicación para nuestro país

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Swipe for the worldwide release dates for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes!! Unfortunately there are still a lot of places that aren’t included, but I searched google for hours with a huge list of countries and a lot of them had no mention of a date. If I find out any more I’ll add updates about it in this caption, so make sure to check back regularly if your country isn’t in the photo. These are all in 2020. — Update – Ireland is May 19th. Israel is May 19th. Poland is June 17th. Turkish publication may be pushed back to July or further (not sure yet). — Note: I am going by language for these dates, excluding the English speaking countries. So, for example, the Spanish (language) release date is June 3rd so I’ve listed the Spanish speaking countries under that date. Keep in mind that these dates may actually differ from country to country despite sharing a language, and some of them might also change because of the current pandemic.