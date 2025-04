¿Qué pasa con Kilmar Ábrego? El caso que enfrenta a Trump con la justicia estadounidense

GREENBELT, MD - APRIL 15: Rina Gandhi, lawyer in the case Kilmar Abrego García's release, speaks to press outside the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on April 15, 2025 in Greenbelt, MD. Garcia's wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura stands to Gandhi's side (right). Kilmar Abrego García was wrongfully deported to El Salvadorian prison, and despite the Supreme Court's ruling that he must be returned to the United States, President Donald Trump is refusing to do so. (Maansi Srivastava/ For The Washington Post via Getty Images) / The Washington Post