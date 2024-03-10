Oscar 2024: estos son todos los ganadores de los prestigiosos premios del cine
Las películas más destacadas de este año incluyen “Oppenheimer”, con 13 nominaciones, seguida de cerca por “Pobres Criaturas” con 11 y “Los Asesinos de la Luna” con 10.
La espera ha llegado a su fin para los amantes del cine en Chile. Los Premios Oscar 2024 están a la vuelta de la esquina, y este año, con la emocionante noticia de que dos películas chilenas, La Memoria Infinita y El Conde, han obtenido merecidas nominaciones.
La gala, liderada por el carismático comediante Jimmy Kimmel en su cuarta conducción, promete ser una noche repleta de emociones y reconocimientos para las estrellas de Hollywood y los talentos cinematográficos.
¿Cuándo y cómo ver los Oscar 2024 en Chile?
La 96ª entrega de los Premios Oscar se llevará a cabo el mismo 10 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. En Chile, podrás seguir la ceremonia a partir de las 21 horas a través de CNN Chile, TNT y la plataforma de streaming MAX (anteriormente conocida como HBO Max).
Las y los ganadores
Este 2024 los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 se darán a conocer de las 21:00 horas en Chile:
Actor Principal
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera – “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Actriz Principal
- Annette Bening — “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
- Emma Stone — “Poor Things”
Banda Sonora Original
- “American Fiction
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- “Killers of the Flower Moon
- “Oppenheimer
- “Poor Things
Canción Original
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Cinematografía
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Cortometraje Animado
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Cortometraje de Acción Real
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- Island in Between
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Dirección
- Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”
Diseño de Producción
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Diseño de Vestuario
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Golda”
- “Poor Things”
Documental de Cortometraje
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Night of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Documental de Largometraje
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “La Memoria Infinita”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Efectos Visuales
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3″
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
Edición
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Guión Adaptado
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Guión Original
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Maquillaje y Peluquería
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “La Sociedad de la Nieve”
Mejor Película
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Película de Animación
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Película Extranjera
- “Io Capitano” (Italia)
- “Perfect Days” (Japón)
- “La Sociedad de la Nieve” (España)
- “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Alemania)
- “The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)
Sonido
- "The Creator"
- "Maestro"
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”