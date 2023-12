Cartelera NBA: revisa los partidos para este viernes 8 de diciembre

26 TEAMS PLAY TONIGHT ‼️



🐺 #1 Timberwolves seek 6th-straight win

🔥 Embiid looks to build on 50-point performance

📊 Joker and Luka coming off triple-doubles



📺 ESPN, NBA TV, NBA App

📲 https://t.co/x0DNPls50S pic.twitter.com/1bOZItUylf