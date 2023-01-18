Pesar en el mundo de la lucha libre: Jay Briscoe fallece a la edad de 38 años

Una lamentable noticia para el mundo del wrestling se conoció durante esta jornada. El reconocido luchador Jay Briscoe murió a los 38 años.

Según primeras informaciones, Jamin Pugh, quien encarnaba a Briscoe, murió en un accidente de tránsito en Delaware, hecho que también dejó otra víctima fatal.

La noticia la dio a conocer el mandamás de All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Tony Khan, mediante su cuenta de Twitter. “Lamentablemente, Jamin Pugh ha fallecido. Conocido por los fanáticos como Jay Briscoe, fue una estrella en ROH durante más de 20 años, desde el primer programa hasta el día de hoy”, señaló.

“Jay y su hermano Mark dominaron ROH, reinando como campeones hasta el día de hoy. Haremos lo que podamos para mantener a su familia. Descansa en paz Jamin“, agregó.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

Desde WWE reaccionaron ante el deceso de Jay Briscoe, entre ellos Triple H, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, y durante la transmisión de NXT.

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was just mentioned on #WWENXT Professional wrestling is a family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5rcrWRgHf — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 18, 2023

The Briscoe Brothers, compuesto por Jay y su hermano, dominaron los tag teams de las empresas independientes más importantes del mundo como ROH, CZW, NJPW, Impact Wrestling, entre otros.