Pesar en el mundo de la lucha libre: Jay Briscoe fallece a la edad de 38 años

Primeras informaciones apuntan a que el atleta habría muerto producto de un accidente de tránsito.

Por Juan Carlos Castillo
Miércoles 18 de Ene, 2023 - 12:30
Una lamentable noticia para el mundo del wrestling se conoció durante esta jornada. El reconocido luchador Jay Briscoe murió a los 38 años.

Según primeras informaciones, Jamin Pugh, quien encarnaba a Briscoe, murió en un accidente de tránsito en Delaware, hecho que también dejó otra víctima fatal.

La noticia la dio a conocer el mandamás de All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Tony Khan, mediante su cuenta de Twitter. “Lamentablemente, Jamin Pugh ha fallecido. Conocido por los fanáticos como Jay Briscoe, fue una estrella en ROH durante más de 20 años, desde el primer programa hasta el día de hoy”, señaló.

Jay y su hermano Mark dominaron ROH, reinando como campeones hasta el día de hoy. Haremos lo que podamos para mantener a su familia. Descansa en paz Jamin“, agregó.

Desde WWE reaccionaron ante el deceso de Jay Briscoe, entre ellos Triple H, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, y durante la transmisión de NXT.

The Briscoe Brothers, compuesto por Jay y su hermano, dominaron los tag teams de las empresas independientes más importantes del mundo como ROH, CZW, NJPW, Impact Wrestling, entre otros.

