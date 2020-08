La historia detrás de Irene Strychalski, la creadora del dibujo de la “pareja emo abrazándose”

View this post on Instagram

Here is the redraw of the hugs illustration, as promised! I remember seeing an edit that gave the girl dark hair and a pink shirt, so I made a version with those colors too (second image). And as requested, I've also made these into wallpapers. I wanted to make sure the image quality was nice, so I put it up on my digital store- but rest assured that it's free to download (or pay what you like). You can find a link to that through my main website. Thanks to everyone for continuing to blow up my Instagram, haha. I really hope everyone likes this new iteration! 😊🖤🖤 #drawing #hugs #hug #cute #sketch #illustration #kids #manga #comics #redhead #cuddle #chibi #goth #emo #couple #squish #love #amour #sweet #artofinstagram #instaart