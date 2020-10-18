¿Vuelve a la música? Adele sorprendió a sus seguidores y anunció que estará en “Saturday Night Live”
La cantante británica lanzó su último álbum en 2015, titulado “25”.
Este domingo, la cantante Adele hizo un anuncio que para sus seguidores fue interpretado como su regreso a la música.
En una publicación de Instagram, la cantante británica contó que participará en vivo en el famoso programa Saturday Night Live y no pudo ocultar su entusiasmo ante la noticia.
“¡Estoy tan emocionada! ¡Y también absolutamente aterrada!”, dijo sobre su primer concierto en el programa. También admitió que siempre quiso ir al show pero nunca se sintió preparada del todo. “Pero si alguna vez hubo un momento para que alguno de nosotros salte de cabeza al fondo con los ojos cerrados y esperemos lo mejor, es 2020, ¿verdad?”, bromeó al respecto.
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻
La artista de 32 años compartirá el espacio con Gabriella Wilson (23), conocida como H.E.R, cantante estadounidense. “¡La amo tanto que no puedo esperar a derretirme cuando ella actúe!”, exclamó Adele sobre su colega.
En tanto, el programa será llevado a cabo el próximo sábado 24 de octubre.