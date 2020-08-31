Lady Gaga, la gran vencedora: estos fueron todos los ganadores de los VMAs 2020

La noche de este domingo se realizó la edición 2020 de los premios VMAs de la cadena MTV. La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en Nueva York, Estados Unidos, con protocolos sanitarios debido a la pandemia por el coronavirus Covid-19.

La cantante Lady Gaga arrasó al recibir cinco “Moon Person“, entre ellos el primer premio “Tricon“, que destaca las distintas facetas de la neoyorquina más allá de la música.

The Weeknd fue quien se llevó el principal premio de la noche: el “Video del año“. De igual forma, se llevó el reconocimiento en la categoría “Mejor R&B“.

Además, dentro de los grandes ganadores de la noche estuvo el grupo de K-pop, BTS, quienes lograron cuatro estatuillas (mejor pop, mejor K-pop, mejor grupo, mejor coreografía) y presentaron su último y exitoso single Dynamite.

Por otro lado, la canción Qué pena de Maluma ganó en la categoría “Mejor artista Latino” y CNCO se llevó el premio a “Mejor presentación de cuarentena“.

Revisa aquí todos los ganadores por categoría:

– Video del Año

Billie Eilish: “Everything i wanted”

Eminem: “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

Lady Gaga/Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

Ganador: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

– Premio Tricon

Lady Gaga

– Artista del año

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Ganadora: Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

– Canción del año

Billie Eilish: “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

Ganadora: Lady Gaga/Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

– Premio PUSH mejor artista nuevo

Ganadora: Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

– Mejor artista latino

Anuel: “China” [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]

Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas: “MAMACITA” [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]

KAROL G: “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Ganador: Maluma: “Qué Pena” [ft. J Balvin]

– Mejor Dirección

Billie Eilish: “xanny” (dir. Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat: “Say So” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” (dir. Nabil)

Harry Styles: “Adore You” (dir. Dave Meyers)

Ganadora: Taylor Swift: “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (dir. Anton Tammi)

– Mejor colaboración

Ariana Grande/Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” [ft. J Balvin]

Ed Sheeran: “Beautiful People” [ft. Khalid]

Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

KAROL G: “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Ganadora: Lady Gaga/Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

– Mejor Hip-Hop

DaBaby: “BOP”

Eminem: “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

Ganadora: Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

– Video por el bien

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”

Ganadora: H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

– Mejor R&B

Alicia Keys: “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

H.E.R.: “Slide” [ft. YG]

Khalid: “Eleven” [ft. Summer Walker]

Lizzo: “CUZ I LOVE YOU”

Ganador: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

– Mejor Pop

Ganador: BTS: “ON”

Halsey: “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber: “Intentions” [ft. Quavo]

Lady Gaga/Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

– Mejor Rock

blink-182: “Happy Days”

Ganador: Coldplay: “Orphans”

Evanescence: “Wasted on You”

Fall Out Boy: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” [ft. Wyclef Jean]

Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers: “Caution”

– Mejor cinematografía

5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” (cinematografía: Kieran Fowler)

Camila Cabello: “My Oh My” [ft. DaBaby] (cinematografía: Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” (cinematografía: Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry: “Harleys in Hawaii” (cinematografía: Arnau Valls)

Ganadora: Lady Gaga/Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (cinematografía: Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (cinematografía: Oliver Millar)

-Mejores efectos visuales

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” (efectos visuales: Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” (efectos visuales: Hoody FX)

Ganadora: Dua Lipa: “Physical” (efectos visuales: EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles: “Adore You” (efectos visuales: Mathematic)

Lady Gaga/Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (efectos visuales: Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (efectos visuales: Artjail, Scissor Films y Freenjoy)

– Mejor video musical desde casa

5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”

Ganador: Ariana Grande/Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”

blink-182: “Happy Days”

Drake: “Toosie Slide”

John Legend: “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots: “Level of Concern”

– Mejor presentación de cuarentena

Chloe & Halle: “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

Ganador: CNCO: Unplugged at Home

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend: #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together at Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

– Mejor K-pop

(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”

Ganadores: BTS: “ON”

EXO: “Obsession”

Monsta X: “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet: “Psycho”

– Mejor grupo

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Ganadores: BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

Twenty One Pilots

– Mejor alternativo

The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”

FINNEAS: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ time”

Ganador: Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots: “Level of Concern”

– Mejor edición

Halsey: “Graveyard” (edición: Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia y Tim Montana)

James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (edición: Frank Lebon)

Lizzo: “Good as Hell” (edición: Russell Santos y Sofia Kerpan)

Ganador: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (edición: Alexandre Moors y Nuno Xico)

Rosalía: “A Palé” (edición: Andre Jones)

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (edición: Janne Vartia y Tim Montana)

– Mejor dirección de arte

A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” (dirección de arte: A$AP Rocky y Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa: “Physical” (dirección de arte: Anna Colomer Nogué)

Harry Styles: “Adore You” (dirección de arte: Laura Ellis Cricks)

Ganador: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (dirección de arte: Christian Stone)

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” (dirección de arte: Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: “Lover” (dirección de arte: Ethan Tobman)

– Mejor coreografía

Ganador: BTS: “ON” (coreografía: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO / Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” (coreografía: Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby: “BOP” (coreografía: Dani Leigh y Cherry)

Dua Lipa: “Physical” (coreografía: Charm La’Donna)

Lady Gaga/Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (coreografía: Richy Jackson)

Normani: “Motivation” (coreografía: Sean Bankhead)