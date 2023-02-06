Un terremoto de magnitud 7,8 se registró durante la madrugada de este lunes en el sur de Turquía y el norte de Siria, dejando miles de muertos y cientos de edificios destruidos.

De acuerdo a lo indicado por el presidente de Turquía, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, la cifra de fallecidos podría aumentar y todavía es incierta, debido a que los derrumbes de edificios han continuado después del terremoto.

“No sabemos cuánto se elevará el número de vidas perdidas”, dijo Erdogan en declaraciones recogidas por el diario español El País.

A building collapsed in Diyarbakır live on TV as the second M7 earthquake hit Turkey pic.twitter.com/8E9FqRlKSp

BREAKING NEWS: 🇹🇷 Thousands of people are estimated to be dead following 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/GtmyZZ0fXY

Extremely saddened to hear the news about the loss of precious lives of our brothers and sisters in #Turkey, #Syria and #Lebanon.

May Allah protect them all.

My thoughts and prayers are with these nations.#Earthquake 💔 pic.twitter.com/q5OjMtF1ei

— Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) February 6, 2023