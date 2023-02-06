Las devastadoras imágenes que deja el terremoto de magnitud 7,8 en Turquía y Siria
Debido a los derrumbes de edificios, todavía no hay una cifra clara de los fallecidos que ha dejado el movimiento telúrico.
Un terremoto de magnitud 7,8 se registró durante la madrugada de este lunes en el sur de Turquía y el norte de Siria, dejando miles de muertos y cientos de edificios destruidos.
De acuerdo a lo indicado por el presidente de Turquía, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, la cifra de fallecidos podría aumentar y todavía es incierta, debido a que los derrumbes de edificios han continuado después del terremoto.
“No sabemos cuánto se elevará el número de vidas perdidas”, dijo Erdogan en declaraciones recogidas por el diario español El País.
Revisa las impactantes imágenes que ha dejado el terremoto:
