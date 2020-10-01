“¿Cómo puede ser esto real?”: John Legend y Chrissy Teigen perdieron a su bebé tras aborto espontáneo
La modelo compartió un fuerte mensaje junto a una desgarradora imagen llorando, y siendo consolada por el cantante y los médicos.
Un aborto espontáneo sufrió la pareja del cantante John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, tres días después de haber sido hospitalizada por presentar sangrado.
La misma pareja compartió la delicada noticia a través de sus redes sociales, donde la modelo publicó una desgarradora imagen llorando, y siendo consolada por el artista y los médicos.
“Estamos conmocionados y con el tipo de dolor profundo del que solo escuchas, el tipo de dolor que nunca antes habíamos sentido. Nunca pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los líquidos que necesitaba, a pesar de las transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente“, escribió Teigen.
La joven de 34 años le dedicó sentidas palabras a Jack, como iba a llamarse su hijo: “Lamento mucho que los primeros momentos de tu vida se encontraran con tantas complicaciones, que no pudimos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Siempre te amaremos“.
Por su parte, el artista se limitó a retuitear las palabras de la modelo, publicando un emotivo: “Te amamos, Jack”.
Luego, la modelo compartió otro fuerte mensaje en Twitter: “Conduciendo a casa desde el hospital sin un bebé. ¿Cómo puede ser esto real?“.
Jack era el tercer hijo de la pareja, quienes son padres de Luna (4) y Miles (2).
Revisa aquí las publicaciones:
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k
— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020