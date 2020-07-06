Falleció actor de Broadway Nick Cordero tras 95 días con complicaciones por Covid-19
El pasado 31 de marzo fue ingresado a un centro médico con complicaciones para respirar.
Falleció el actor de Broadway, Nick Cordero, este domingo en Los Angeles, Estados Unidos, tras 95 días con complicaciones por su contagio con Covid-19.
El artista de 41 años participó en series como La ley y el orden. También fue nominado en 2014 al premio Tony como Mejor actor en un musical, por su interpretación de Cheech en Bullets Over Broadway, y fue nominado dos veces para los Premios Drama Desk.
“Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo ahora. Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Estaba rodeado de amor por su familia, cantando y rezando mientras dejaba gentilmente esta tierra”, escribió en Instagram la esposa del artista, Amanda Kloots.
La mujer agregó que mientras le cantaban “sonreí, porque definitivamente peleó. Te amaré por siempre y siempre, mi dulce hombre”.
“Estoy incrédula y duele por todas partes. Mi corazón está roto ya que no puedo imaginar nuestras vidas sin él. Nick era una luz tan brillante”, dijo Kloots.
Positivo por Covid-19
El también músico ingresó el pasado 31 de marzo a un centro médico con dificultades para respirar, donde le diagnosticaron neumonía. Luego le realizaron un test por coronavirus y salió positivo.
Según detalló Kloots, no saben cómo se contagió. Su condición empeoró con el transcurso de los días y el 11 de abril se detuvo su corazón y tras reanimarlo volvió a la vida.
Luego, su estado de salud se agravó aún más: le detectaron un coágulo en su pierna derecha, el que fue tratado con anticoagulantes, pero suspendieron el tratamiento porque le estaba generando hemorragias internas, y finalmente, le tuvieron que amputar la extremidad.
Eventualmente, dio negativo por el virus, pero a finales de mayo los médicos le informaron a Kloots que Cordero necesitaría un doble trasplante de pulmón, ya que la infección dañó los suyos.
La esposa del actor tenía la esperanza que él mejoraría. En su cuenta de Instagram compartía recuerdos de ambos con su hijo de un año, Elvis. Decía que lo extrañaba y que esperaba que pronto volviera a casa.
View this post on Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick