Inician nueva ronda de negociación para alcanzar una “tregua integral” en la Franja de Gaza

Pro-Palestinian protesters stage a die-in with mock baby corpses during an Armistice Day rally close to the US embassy to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on 11th November 2023 in London, United Kingdom. The rally was organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), Stop the War Coalition, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Muslim Association of Britain and Palestinian Forum in Britain. Mass Palestinian solidarity rallies have been held around the world for a fifth consecutive weekend to call for an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. (photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images) / Mark Kerrison