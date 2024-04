NBA: ya se conoce al Jugador de Mayor Progreso 2023-24

Tyrese Maxey is the second player to win the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award with the 76ers, joining Dana Barros (1994-95).



Maxey ranked 11th in the NBA in points per game (+5.6 PPG from last season) and 20th in assists per game (+2.7 APG from last season). The first-time… https://t.co/IYOEBXwEZX