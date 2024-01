Tesla llega a Chile: la popular marca de autos eléctricos de Elon Musk arribará con dos modelos al país

NEWS: Tesla is officially launching in Chile on January 31st with the opening of their first store in the country.



"Join us on Wednesday, January 31, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, to celebrate the arrival of Tesla in Chile with the inauguration of our first store in Parque Arauco."