Líderes mundiales enviaron mensajes a Donald Trump y su esposa tras dar positivo por Covid-19

Conmoción en el mundo ha generado la noticia de que el Presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump y su esposa Melania dieran positivo por Covid-19.

Uno de los primeros en referirse a esta situación fue el líder de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, el cual envió sus mejores deseos al mandatario y a la primera dama. “Estoy seguro de que su vitalidad inherente, buen humor y optimismo lo ayudarán a enfrentar este peligroso virus”, recogió The Guardian.

En la misma línea, el Primer Ministro del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, les deseo una pronta recuperación. “Mis mejores deseos para el presidente Trump y la Primera Dama. Espero que ambos se recuperen rápidamente del coronavirus“, señaló.

A continuación te dejamos los mensajes que líderes mundiales enviaron a Donald Trump:

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/6OUZT20huK — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 2, 2020

Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/UcxQpsxBLE — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 2, 2020

Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2020

Our good wishes for speedy recovery to our Friends @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. #Poland and #USA will get through the hardships and succeed in fighting #COVID19. — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) October 2, 2020