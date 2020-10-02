Internacional

Líderes mundiales enviaron mensajes a Donald Trump y su esposa tras dar positivo por Covid-19

Desde Vladimir Putin hasta el director de la OMS les desearon una pronta recuperación.

Imagen principal
Getty Images
Por Juan Carlos Castillo
Viernes 02 de Oct, 2020 - 10:15

Conmoción en el mundo ha generado la noticia de que el Presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump y su esposa Melania dieran positivo por Covid-19.

Uno de los primeros en referirse a esta situación fue el líder de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, el cual envió sus mejores deseos al mandatario y a la primera dama. “Estoy seguro de que su vitalidad inherente, buen humor y optimismo lo ayudarán a enfrentar este peligroso virus”, recogió The Guardian.

En la misma línea, el Primer Ministro del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, les deseo una pronta recuperación. “Mis mejores deseos para el presidente Trump y la Primera Dama. Espero que ambos se recuperen rápidamente del coronavirus“, señaló.

A continuación te dejamos los mensajes que líderes mundiales enviaron a Donald Trump:

