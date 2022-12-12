Globos de Oro 2023: “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “Abbott Elementary” arrasan en las nominaciones
A su vez, Rihanna obtuvo su primera nominación a estos prestigiosos premios que reconocen a lo mejor de la televisión y del cine.
Este lunes 12 de diciembre se conocieron a las diferentes producciones, directores, actrices, actores y artistas nominados a la 80ª edición de los Globos de Oro. Una nominación realizada por miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), en la que destacó la película The Banshees of Inisherin y la serie Abbott Elementary.
Estas dos producciones se llevaron la mayoría de las nominaciones para el Globo de Oro. Mientras que, Rihanna sorprendió al aparecer con su primera nominación a la premiación que condecora a lo mejor de la televisión y del cine.
Las producciones más nominadas
Con 8 nominaciones, The Banshees of Inisherin se llevó la mayoría de las nominaciones en cuanto a las películas. Después le siguen Everything Everywhere All at Once con 6, Babylon con 5, The Fabelmans con 5 y más abajo Elvis, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio y TÁR con tres nominaciones.
Mientras que, en el caso de las series, la con más nominaciones fue Abbott Elementary, con 5. Tras esta producción, viene The Crown, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, The White Lotus y Pam and Tommy con 4 nominaciones.
Por último, con 14 nominaciones cada una, HBO Max y Netflix, se pelearon el primer lugar entre los distribuidores televisivos. Tras ellos, y más lejos, viene Hulu con 10 y FX con 9.
Televisión
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenny Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Películas
Mejor Película – musical o comedia
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Película – Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- TAR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Película en lengua extranjera
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Mejor Guion
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor Canción original
- Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Ciao Papa,Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor Actor de reparto en Comedia o Musical
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Mejor Película animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor Actor de película – Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor Actriz de película – Drama
- Cate Blanchett, TAR
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor Actriz de película – Musical o comedia
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Director – Película
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelman
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin