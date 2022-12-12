Globos de Oro 2023: “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “Abbott Elementary” arrasan en las nominaciones

Este lunes 12 de diciembre se conocieron a las diferentes producciones, directores, actrices, actores y artistas nominados a la 80ª edición de los Globos de Oro. Una nominación realizada por miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), en la que destacó la película The Banshees of Inisherin y la serie Abbott Elementary.

Estas dos producciones se llevaron la mayoría de las nominaciones para el Globo de Oro. Mientras que, Rihanna sorprendió al aparecer con su primera nominación a la premiación que condecora a lo mejor de la televisión y del cine.

Las producciones más nominadas

Con 8 nominaciones, The Banshees of Inisherin se llevó la mayoría de las nominaciones en cuanto a las películas. Después le siguen Everything Everywhere All at Once con 6, Babylon con 5, The Fabelmans con 5 y más abajo Elvis, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio y TÁR con tres nominaciones.

Mientras que, en el caso de las series, la con más nominaciones fue Abbott Elementary, con 5. Tras esta producción, viene The Crown, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, The White Lotus y Pam and Tommy con 4 nominaciones.

Por último, con 14 nominaciones cada una, HBO Max y Netflix, se pelearon el primer lugar entre los distribuidores televisivos. Tras ellos, y más lejos, viene Hulu con 10 y FX con 9.

Televisión

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

Donald Glover , Atlanta

, Atlanta Bill Hader , Barry

, Barry Steve Martin , Only Murders in the Building

, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short , Only Murders in the Building

, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

Quinta Brunson , Abbott Elementary

, Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco , The Flight Attendant

, The Flight Attendant Selena Gomez , Only Murders in the Building

, Only Murders in the Building Jenny Ortega , Wednesday

, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión

Jeff Bridges , The Old Man

, The Old Man Kevin Costner , Yellowstone

, Yellowstone Diego Luna , Andor

, Andor Bob Odenkirk , Better Call Saul

, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión

Emma D’Arcy , House of the Dragon

, House of the Dragon Laura Linney , Ozark

, Ozark Imelda Staunton , The Crown

, The Crown Hilary Swank , Alaska Daily

, Alaska Daily Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Taron Egerton , Black Bird

, Black Bird Colin Firth , The Staircase

, The Staircase Andrew Garfield , Under the Banner of Heaven

, Under the Banner of Heaven Evan Peters , Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain , George and Tammy

, George and Tammy Julia Garner , Inventing Anna

, Inventing Anna Lily James , Pam and Tommy

, Pam and Tommy Julia Roberts , Gaslit

, Gaslit Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

Elizabeth Debicki , The Crown

, The Crown Hannah Einbinder , Hacks

, Hacks Julia Garner , Ozark

, Ozark Janelle James , Abbott Elementary

, Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge , The White Lotus

, The White Lotus Claire Danes , Fleishman Is in Trouble

, Fleishman Is in Trouble Daisy Edgar-Jones , Under the Banner of Heaven

, Under the Banner of Heaven Niecy Nash-Betts , Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham , The White Lotus

, The White Lotus Domhnall Gleeson , The Patient

, The Patient Paul Walter Hauser , Black Bird

, Black Bird Richard Jenkins , Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Películas

Mejor Película – musical o comedia

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Película – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Película en lengua extranjera

RRR (India)

(India) All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

(Germany) Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

(Argentina) Close (Belgium)

(Belgium) Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Mejor Guion

Todd Field , Tár

, Tár Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg , The Fabelmans

, The Fabelmans Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert , Everything Everywhere All at Once

, Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh , The Banshees of Inisherin

, The Banshees of Inisherin Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor Canción original

Carolina , Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing) Ciao Papa ,Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

,Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) Hold My Hand , Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick) Lift Me Up, Tems , Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Mejor Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson , The Banshees of Inisherin

, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan , The Banshees of Inisherin

, The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt , Babylon

, Babylon Ke Huy Quan , Everything Everywhere All at Once

, Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon , The Banshees of Inisherin

, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis , Everything Everywhere All at Once

, Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly De Leon , Triangle of Sadness

, Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor Actor de reparto en Comedia o Musical

Diego Calva , Babylon

, Babylon Daniel Craig , Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver , White Noise

, White Noise Colin Farrell , The Banshees of Inisherin

, The Banshees of Inisherin Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor Película animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor Actor de película – Drama

Austin Butler , Elvis

, Elvis Brendan Fraser , The Whale

, The Whale Hugh Jackman , The Son

, The Son Bill Nighy , Living

, Living Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor Actriz de película – Drama

Cate Blanchett , TAR

, TAR Olivia Colman , Empire of Light

, Empire of Light Viola Davis , The Woman King

, The Woman King Ana de Armas , Blonde

, Blonde Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor Actriz de película – Musical o comedia

Lesley Manville , Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Margot Robbie , Babylon

, Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy , The Menu

, The Menu Emma Thompson , Good Luck to You Leo Grande

, Good Luck to You Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Director – Película

James Cameron , Avatar: The Way of Water

, Avatar: The Way of Water Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once Baz Luhrmann , Elvis

, Elvis Martin McDonagh , The Banshees of Inisherin

, The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor Banda Sonora