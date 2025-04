Spencer Tunick regresa a Chile después de 23 años con nuevo proyecto artístico

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 26: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Photographic artist Spencer Tunick photographs members of the public at Bondi Beach on November 26, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. US artist and photographer Spencer Tunick created the nude installation using thousands of volunteers posing at sunrise on Bondi Beach, commissioned by charity Skin Check Champions to raise awareness of skin cancer and to coincide with National Skin Cancer Action Week. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) / Lisa Maree Williams