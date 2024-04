Christiane Endler vuelve a clasificar a la final de la Champions League femenina con el Olympique Lyon

WHAT A START! Selma Bacha gives Lyon the lead in two minutes! 🫨



0-1 (2-4)



Watch the #UWCLonDAZN semi-final 2nd leg between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain, April 28, 10:00 ET, 15:00 BST, 16:00 CET LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/0z5fAmShqh. pic.twitter.com/54MfcPfXgi