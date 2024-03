“El Club Magic”: Contraloría inicia sumario a funcionarios acusados de jugar cartas en horario laboral

Illustrations done by artist Karla Ortiz for Magic: The Gathering playing cards are displayed in her studio in San Francisco, California, on March 8, 2023. - Ortiz and two other artists have filed a class-action lawsuit against companies with art-generating services. (Photo by Amy Osborne / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images) / AMY OSBORNE