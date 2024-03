Disney + mira al futuro de África en “Iwájú”: “Nos dio la oportunidad de crear ciencia ficción de una manera que la gente no había visto”

MEET TOLA – Set in futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, “Iwájú” is a coming-of-age story from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali. Tola (voice of Simisola Gbadamosi) is a curious and opinionated girl who’s eager to learn more about the world around her. Kugali filmmakers Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim and Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku take viewers on a unique journey into the world of “Iwájú,” bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. Produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen, and written by Adeola and Halima Hudson, “Iwájú” streams exclusively on Disney+ Feb. 28, 2024, in a six-episode event. © 2024 Disney. All Rights Reserved. / Disney