Premios Oscar 2024: esta es la lista de nominados para los prestigiosos galardones del cine
La gala se llevará a cabo el 10 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
Tras meses de expectación, este martes, en una ceremonia comandada por los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid, se darán a conocer los nominados de la 96ᵃ edición de los Premios Oscar.
La entregada de estos prestigiosos galardones entregados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos se llevará a cabo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles el 10 de marzo de 2024. En tanto, la gala será conducida por el comediante Jimmy Kimmel.
Revisa también
Los nominados
Actor Principal
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
- Actor Principal
Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera – “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Actriz Principal
- Annette Bening — “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
- Emma Stone — “Poor Things”
Banda Sonora Original
- “American Fiction
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- “Killers of the Flower Moon
- “Oppenheimer
- “Poor Things
Canción Original
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Cinematografía
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Cortometraje Animado
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Cortometraje de Acción Real
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- Island in Between
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Dirección
- Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”
Diseño de Producción
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Diseño de Vestuario
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Golda”
- “Poor Things”
Documental de Cortometraje
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Night of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Documental de Largometraje
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “La Memoria Infinita”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Efectos Visuales
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3″
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
Edición
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Guión Adaptado
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Guión Original
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Maquillaje y Peluquería
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “La Sociedad de la Nieve”
Mejor Película
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Película de Animación
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Película Extranjera
- “Io Capitano” (Italia)
- “Perfect Days” (Japón)
- “La Sociedad de la Nieve” (España)
- “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Alemania)
- “The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)
Sonido
- “The Creator”“Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Podcasts recomendadosVer todos
- Suscríbete
- Suscríbete
- Suscríbete¿A qué país llega Arturo Vidal?
Hace instantes - 52:44
- Suscríbete¿Reformas o deformas?
Hoy - 12:33