“Te da un impulso”: Ben Brereton disfruta su debut goleador en Premier League

🇨🇱 “I’m buzzing for my first goal in the Premier League”



⚔️ Sheff Utd striker Ben Brereton Diaz on scoring on his Bramall Lane debut as the Blades drew 2-2 with West Ham.



🎧 Blades Heaven with BBD, Chris Wilder