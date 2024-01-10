Premios Critics Choice Awards 2024: cuándo es la premiación, cómo verla en Chile y quiénes son los nominados

Como una de las instancias importantes en la temporada de premios actualmente en curso, los Critics Choice Awards 2024 son la siguiente parada en el calendario que premiará a lo mejor del cine y la televisión de los últimos meses.

Con tres horas de duración el evento se llevará a cabo en The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, Los Ángeles y existirá más de una opción para poder presenciarlo en vivo.

Parte del atractivo es que el programa sirve como un buen presagio para lo que sucederá de cara a los Premios Oscar. Esto es base a las decisiones de más de 600 críticos y periodistas del medio que se suman a los comicios.

Por otro lado, y como es obvio, el encuentro de las figuras de Hollywood incluirá largometrajes tan destacados como Oppenheimer, Barbie o Poor Things y, a la vez, creaciones de la pantalla chica de la talla de Succession y The Last of Us.

Cuándo y dónde ver los Critics’ Choice Awards 2024:

La premiación será lleva a cabo el próximo domingo 14 de enero a las 21:00 horas de Chile y se podrá ver a través del canal de cable TNT y la plataforma de streaming HBO Max.

Al igual que los Premios Emmy 2024, el programa se podrá revisitar durante los seis meses siguientes en el catálogo de la plataforma.

Estos son los nominados de la 29ª entrega:

Cine:

Mejor película

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Los asesinos de la luna

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Probres criaturas

Saltburn

Mejor actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Los asesinos de la luna

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor actriz

Lily Gladstone – Los asesinos de la luna

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Pobres criaturas

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Los asesinos de la luna

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Pobres criaturas

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Mejor reparto

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Los asesinos de la luna

Oppenheimer

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Pobres criaturas

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Los asesinos de la luna

Mejor guión original

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor guión adaptado

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Tony McNamara – Pobres criaturas

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Los asesinos de la luna

Mejor fotografía

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Los asesinos de la luna

Robbie Ryan – Pobres criaturas

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Mejor diseño de producción

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Mejor edición

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Pobres criaturas

Thelma Schoonmaker – Los asesinos de la luna

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Mejor peinado y maquillaje

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Pobres criaturas

Priscilla

Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Pobres criaturas

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor comedia

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Pobres criaturas

Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor canción

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Mejor banda sonora

Jerskin Fendrix – Pobres criaturas

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Los asesinos de la luna

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Televisión:

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie limitada

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Mejor película hecha para televisión

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Mejor serie animada

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

Mejor Talk Show

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia