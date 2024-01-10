Premios Critics Choice Awards 2024: cuándo es la premiación, cómo verla en Chile y quiénes son los nominados
El evento es uno de los platos fuertes de la temporada de galardones. Ahí se verán las caras las principales películas y series que congregaron toda la atención de Hollywood durante los últimos meses.
Como una de las instancias importantes en la temporada de premios actualmente en curso, los Critics Choice Awards 2024 son la siguiente parada en el calendario que premiará a lo mejor del cine y la televisión de los últimos meses.
Con tres horas de duración el evento se llevará a cabo en The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, Los Ángeles y existirá más de una opción para poder presenciarlo en vivo.
Parte del atractivo es que el programa sirve como un buen presagio para lo que sucederá de cara a los Premios Oscar. Esto es base a las decisiones de más de 600 críticos y periodistas del medio que se suman a los comicios.
Revisa también:
Por otro lado, y como es obvio, el encuentro de las figuras de Hollywood incluirá largometrajes tan destacados como Oppenheimer, Barbie o Poor Things y, a la vez, creaciones de la pantalla chica de la talla de Succession y The Last of Us.
Cuándo y dónde ver los Critics’ Choice Awards 2024:
La premiación será lleva a cabo el próximo domingo 14 de enero a las 21:00 horas de Chile y se podrá ver a través del canal de cable TNT y la plataforma de streaming HBO Max.
Al igual que los Premios Emmy 2024, el programa se podrá revisitar durante los seis meses siguientes en el catálogo de la plataforma.
Estos son los nominados de la 29ª entrega:
Cine:
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Los asesinos de la luna
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Probres criaturas
- Saltburn
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Los asesinos de la luna
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor actriz
- Lily Gladstone – Los asesinos de la luna
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee – Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Pobres criaturas
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Los asesinos de la luna
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Charles Melton – May December
- Mark Ruffalo – Pobres criaturas
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor actor/actriz joven
- Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
- Calah Lane – Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
- Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
Mejor reparto
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Los asesinos de la luna
- Oppenheimer
Mejor director
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Pobres criaturas
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese – Los asesinos de la luna
Mejor guión original
- Samy Burch – May December
- Alex Convery – Air
- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
- David Hemingson – The Holdovers
- Celine Song – Past Lives
Mejor guión adaptado
- Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
- Tony McNamara – Pobres criaturas
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Los asesinos de la luna
Mejor fotografía
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto – Los asesinos de la luna
- Robbie Ryan – Pobres criaturas
- Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Mejor diseño de producción
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
- James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek – Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Mejor edición
- William Goldenberg – Air
- Nick Houy – Barbie
- Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Pobres criaturas
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Los asesinos de la luna
- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Lindy Hemming – Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington – Poor Things
- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Mejor peinado y maquillaje
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Pobres criaturas
- Priscilla
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Pobres criaturas
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor comedia
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Pobres criaturas
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor canción
- “Dance the Night” – Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
- “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road to Freedom” – Rustin
- “This Wish” – Wish
- “What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Mejor banda sonora
- Jerskin Fendrix – Pobres criaturas
- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Los asesinos de la luna
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Televisión:
Mejor serie de drama
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Succession (HBO | Max)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie limitada
- Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Mejor película hecha para televisión
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Finestkind (Paramount+)
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Quiz Lady (Hulu)
- Reality (HBO | Max)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
- Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
- Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
- Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
- Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Lupin (Netflix)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
Mejor serie animada
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO | Max)
Mejor Talk Show
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor especial de comedia
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)