Tres jóvenes rompieron récord en TikTok al publicar su canción sobre el 2020, pero la plataforma decidió borrarla

View this post on Instagram

umm excuse me 4 MILLION VIEWS IN HALF A DAY ??¿! tik tok was sent from the gods 2 help avenue beat lolol .. should we drop it ??? • update: DELETED BY TIKTOK @ 4.5 MIL. RIPPPPPPP 🥺 legit… fCKKK 2020 lol theIRONNNY • update to the update: ITS BACK UPPP THE TIK TOK GODS HAVE SPARED US lol ✨🙌🏽