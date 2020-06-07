Novedades

Soundgarden está grabando un álbum en homenaje a Chris Cornell

En este nuevo material reversionarán clásicas canciones de la banda.

Domingo 07 de Jun, 2020 - 14:59

Soundgarden comunicó hace unos días que están grabando un nuevo álbum, el cual será un homenaje a su fallecido líder, Chris Cornell.

A la banda estadounidense se unirá la cantante Brandi Carlile, con quien interpretarán dos nuevas versiones de “Black Hole Sun” y “Searching With My Good Eye Closed”.

El álbum, que se lanzará el 26 septiembre para el Record Store Day, tendrá formato de vinilo de doce pulgadas y un diseño único que pronto será revelado.

Este homenaje a Cornell se grabó en el London Bridge Studio de Seattle, un lugar legendario que albergó a Soundgarden en los inicios de su carrera.

View this post on Instagram

The twins and I met in the late 90’s in a famous Seattle studio called London Bridge. The guy in the picture with me is Rick Parasher (RIP) and he introduced us. Soundgarden were just gods to us back then. Total pioneers and unreachable to us in every way. We went about making our demos and cleaning the studio when we couldn’t afford the bill never knowing that in November of 2019 we would go back to London Bridge and RECORD TWO SONGS WITH THEM!! @chriscornellofficial was as great as a human singer can get and now he’s an angel. Thank you Kim, Ben, and Matt. I’ll never forget this day for as long as I live…. stay tuned!! 🤘 @soundgarden @themattcameron #kimthayil #benshepherd @londonbridgestudio

A post shared by Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) on

