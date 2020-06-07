Soundgarden está grabando un álbum en homenaje a Chris Cornell

View this post on Instagram

The twins and I met in the late 90’s in a famous Seattle studio called London Bridge. The guy in the picture with me is Rick Parasher (RIP) and he introduced us. Soundgarden were just gods to us back then. Total pioneers and unreachable to us in every way. We went about making our demos and cleaning the studio when we couldn’t afford the bill never knowing that in November of 2019 we would go back to London Bridge and RECORD TWO SONGS WITH THEM!! @chriscornellofficial was as great as a human singer can get and now he’s an angel. Thank you Kim, Ben, and Matt. I’ll never forget this day for as long as I live…. stay tuned!! 🤘 @soundgarden @themattcameron #kimthayil #benshepherd @londonbridgestudio