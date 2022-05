Chiellini se despide de Juventus tras 17 años: “Doy paso a los más jóvenes”

🗣 @chiellini: “I give way to the youngsters, as next year I will not be here. On Monday I will say goodbye to my stadium, and Fiorentina will be my last match. I say goodbye with joy to this team, of which I will be the biggest fan, because Juve will always stay with me.”

🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/J4hDB40hmP

— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 11, 2022