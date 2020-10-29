Adele agradeció a sus fans por el apoyo que le entregaron en Saturday Night Live
La cantante comentó que volverá a confinarse para cuidar de sus gatos.
A través de sus redes sociales, Adele se refirió a su participación en Saturday Night Live el sábado pasado, donde fue la presentadora de la jornada.
“¡Lo pasé de maravilla en SNL! Gracias al elenco, equipo, escritores y productores más maravillosos. Qué grupo tan sublime de personas son“, partió escribiendo.
“¡Lo hice por el placer de hacerlo y espero que ustedes también! Buena suerte con la elección América, los quiero mucho“, continuó.
Luego, señaló: “Cuídense unos a otros y sean tranquilos con ustedes mismos. ¡Feliz Halloween! ¡Regresaré a mi cueva ahora para ser la catlady (soltera) que soy! Paz hasta el próximo año”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year ♥️