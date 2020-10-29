Espectáculos

Adele agradeció a sus fans por el apoyo que le entregaron en Saturday Night Live

La cantante comentó que volverá a confinarse para cuidar de sus gatos.

Jueves 29 de Oct, 2020

A través de sus redes sociales, Adele se refirió a su participación en Saturday Night Live el sábado pasado, donde fue la presentadora de la jornada.

“¡Lo pasé de maravilla en SNL! Gracias al elenco, equipo, escritores y productores más maravillosos. Qué grupo tan sublime de personas son“, partió escribiendo.

“¡Lo hice por el placer de hacerlo y espero que ustedes también! Buena suerte con la elección América, los quiero mucho“, continuó.

Luego, señaló: “Cuídense unos a otros y sean tranquilos con ustedes mismos. ¡Feliz Halloween! ¡Regresaré a mi cueva ahora para ser la catlady (soltera) que soy! Paz hasta el próximo año”.

