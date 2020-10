La Roca compartió foto en Instagram de su infancia y rompió la web

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to 7 years old in Hawaii, and just drippin’ cool with my buck teeth, aloha shirt and WTF is going on with my afro matted down on one side!?🤦🏽‍♂️ No way this stud doesn’t grow up to become Sexiest Man Alive 🤣 #HellooooLadies #BuckyJohnson #SmellsLikeHotDogs #KingOf2ndGrade