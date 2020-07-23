¡Matrimonio! Demi Lovato y Max Ehrich anunciaron su compromiso
La cantante y el actor compartieron fotos del romántico momento.
La cantante Demi Lovato (27) y el actor Max Ehrich (29) anunciaron que contraerán matrimonio.
Cabe recordar que la pareja confesó en marzo de este año que estaban en una relación.
“Lo supe en el momento en que te conocí”, comenzó escribiendo la artista en Instagram, junto a románticas fotos en la playa y una foto de su gran anillo.
“Nunca me sentí tan incondicionalmente amada por alguien en los defectos de mi vida y todo (aparte de mis padres). Nunca me presionas para ser cualquier cosa que no sea yo misma. Estoy honrada de aceptar tu mano en matrimonio”, agregó.
“Te amo más de lo que una captura podría expresar, pero estoy extática para empezar una familia y vida contigo“, confesó.
Por su parte, el actor escribió en su cuenta de Instagram: “Eres cada canción de amor, cada película, cada letra, cada poema, todo lo que podría soñar y algo más en pareja en la vida. Las palabras no pueden expresar cuán infinitamente enamorado estoy de ti, por siempre y para siempre”.
“No puedo pasar otro segundo de mi tiempo aquí en la tierra sin el milagro de tenerte como mi esposa. Estoy tan emocionado. Eres la más bella por dentro y por fuera del mundo entero y no podría estar más agradecido de que Dios nos haya unido”, cerró.
Revisa aquí las publicaciones:
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL