Pedro Sánchez, Presidente de España, ya se encuentra en el país para su visita oficial

MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 14: The President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric (l), is received by the President of the Government and PSOE candidate for re-election, Pedro Sanchez (r), at the Moncloa Palace, July 14, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Chile, Mr. Gabriel Boric Font, has traveled to Spain on the occasion of his working visit to attend the EU-CELAC Summit, which takes place on July 17 and 18, in Brussels. (Photo By Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images) / Europa Press News