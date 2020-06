Cantante Lizzo envió un potente mensaje a quienes la critican por su peso: “¿Qué tal si te miras y te preocupas por tu cuerpo?”

View this post on Instagram

Since this is goin around the internet let me just say: I DONT POST THINGS LIKE THIS FOR ME. IDGAF ABOUT TROLLS THAT BODY SHAME ME. I DO THIS FOR THE PEOPLE WHO GET BODY SHAMED EVERY SINGLE DAY WHO DONT HAVE MY PLATFORM OR HAVE THE SAME PATH TO CONFIDENCE I HAD. I KNOW THAT I AM HERE TO DEFEND AND REPRESENT YALL. BECAUSE I LOVE YALL AND I DONT WANT YALL TO GO THROUGH THE SELF HATRED I WENT THROUGH. AND IF POSTING MY JOURNEY AND CUSSING IGNORANT INSECURE WANNABE “COMMENT SECTION DOCTORS” OUT IS WHAT I GOTTA DO TO MAKE SURE FAT SHAMING IS SHAMED THEN THATS WHAT IM GONNA DO. Ok love u bye. S/O my trainer @marcusely who is patent and respectful of my goals.