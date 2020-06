Mia Khalifa confesó ser fan de GOT7 y fanáticos del k-pop iniciaron campaña para ayudarla a desaparecer sus videos porno

View this post on Instagram

I love you, @isabellabello ♥️🌦 This girl started an absolute crusade in my name against my tormentors. In 24 hours her #JusticeForMia tiktok challenge had Gen Z create a petition to get my domain back from B*ngBros- which has 30k signatures in ONE DAY (link in my bio), and then KPop stans swooped in to sprinkle some GOT7 spam at p**nhub and B*ngBros. They haven’t stopped. This level of outpouring support is fucking WILD to me. I’m shook by this responsibility, I don’t want let y’all down. I felt like I have been talking into an empty void for the last 5 years, and now that people are finally listening, I have to talk louder. BangBros has held my most traumatic experiences over my head for 6 years re-releasing and promoting the old videos in cadence with each time I made the news cycle for telling my story or advancing in my career. By doing this, millions of people still think I’m active. It’s encouraged thousands more death threats (and I mean DEATH THREATS. like, from an Internet cafe in Tehran death threats.), and has it made it painstakingly difficult to distance myself from it when they’re drowning out my voice. And that’s what @isabellabello has assembled an army to help me fight. I love you GenZ, I love you @got7.with.igot7 I love you @isabellabello ♥️🌦