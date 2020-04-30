Estas son las novedades que llegarán a Amazon Prime Video durante mayo

Amazon Prime Video, una de las plataformas de streaming más populares y variadas de la actualidad, anunció las producciones que llegarán en el mes de mayo.

Al igual como sucede con Netflix y HBO GO, entre otros servicios, Amazon preparó un exclusivo catálogo para el quinto mes del año.

Títulos como Maléfica, Viernes 13, Star Wars y Rocketman, son algunos de los que más destacan.

Revisa los títulos aquí:

1 de mayo

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled the 70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday The 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Thruth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

Battlestar Galactica (2007)

Star Wars: Episode I -The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1999)

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens (2015)

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Upload: Temporada 1 (Serie original de Amazon)

A House Divided: Temporada 1

African Hunters: Temporada 1

Bonanza: Temporada 1

Born To Explore: Temporada 1

Boss: Temporada 1

Engine Masters: Temporada 1

Good Karma Hospital: Temporada 1

In The Cut: Temporada 1

Inspector Lewis: Temporada 1

Pinkalicious: Temporada 1

Rosehaven: Temporada 1

Seaside Hotel: Temporada 1

The Lucy Show: Temporada 1

3 de mayo

The Durrells: Temporada 4

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

7 de mayo

The Hustle (2019)

Ready Player One (2018)

8 de mayo

The Goldfinch (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Especial original de Amazon)

9 de mayo

Rampage (2018)

10 de mayo

Jack and Jill (2011)

El hubiera sí existe (2019)

11 de mayo

Alias: Temporadas 1-5

15 de mayo

Seberg (2020) – Película Original de Amazon

The Last Narc: Temporada 1 – Serie Original de Amazon

16 de mayo

Guadalupe Reyes (2019)

17 de mayo

Poldark: Temporada 5

19 de mayo

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

22 de mayo

Rocketman (2019)

Homecoming: Temporada 2 – Serie Original de Amazon

23 de mayo

Come To Daddy (2020)

Game Night (2018)

25 de mayo

The Tracker (2019)

29 de mayo

The Vast Of Night (2020) – Película Original de Amazon