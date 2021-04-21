Músicos internacionales reaccionaron a la condena de Derek Chauvin por la muerte de George Floyd
Este martes, el expolicía fue declarado culpable por la justicia estadounidense por el asesinato del ciudadano afroamericano.
Varios músicos internacionales reaccionaron a la condena que recibió Derek Chauvin por el asesinato de George Floyd.
Y es que este martes, el expolicía fue imputado por los cargos de asesinato en segundo y tercer grado y homicidio culposo.
A raíz de su sentencia, decenas de artistas y bandas estadounidenses y del mundo reaccionaron a la situación a través de sus redes sociales, celebrando la culpabilidad de Chauvin.
Nombres como Massive Attack, Rage Against the Machine, Mariah Carey, Public Enemy y Katy Perry, entre otros, no ocultaron su satisfacción por la condena de Derek, con los hashtags #Guilty y #BlackLivesMatter.
Y’all smoking on the Derek chauvin pack for 4/20 or nah???
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 20, 2021
A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future.
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021
History https://t.co/xjcUYNidNF
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 20, 2021
This verdict is just the first step in a long line of injustice against the Black community, often with no consequences. The work is not nearly done. While there are many more families waiting for justice, my heart is with George Floyd’s family right now. #PoliceReformNOW @NAACP
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 20, 2021
rest in JUSTICE George Floyd ♥️
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 20, 2021
This is not the end. This is the beginning! The beginning of justice for ALL! pic.twitter.com/3IBSP9Sd68
— COMMON (@common) April 20, 2021
Guilty. Hell yeah.
— LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 20, 2021
Guilty 🙏🏾
— Miguel (@Miguel) April 20, 2021
Count 1: Guilty- second degree murder
Count 2: Guilty- third degree murder
County 3: Guilty-involuntary manslaughter #justice #BLM pic.twitter.com/eyBVMEyM5i
— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) April 20, 2021
GUILTY #BlackLivesMatter
— Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) April 20, 2021
👨🏾⚖️ 𝐆 𝐔 𝐈 𝐋 𝐓 𝐘 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #DerekChauvin pic.twitter.com/nbsRZ9wd0x
— PUBLIC ENEMY (@PublicEnemyFTP) April 20, 2021
G U I L T Y#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
— Rage Against The Machine 👊 (@RATM) April 20, 2021