Novedades

Músicos internacionales reaccionaron a la condena de Derek Chauvin por la muerte de George Floyd

Este martes, el expolicía fue declarado culpable por la justicia estadounidense por el asesinato del ciudadano afroamericano.

Imagen principal
Getty
Por Paulette Ruminot
Miércoles 21 de Abr, 2021 - 08:26
Actualizada el Miércoles 21 de Abr, 2021 - 08:28
Compartir

Varios músicos internacionales reaccionaron a la condena que recibió Derek Chauvin por el asesinato de George Floyd.

Y es que este martes, el expolicía fue imputado por los cargos de asesinato en segundo y tercer grado y homicidio culposo.

A raíz de su sentencia, decenas de artistas y bandas estadounidenses y del mundo reaccionaron a la situación a través de sus redes sociales, celebrando la culpabilidad de Chauvin.

Nombres como Massive Attack, Rage Against the Machine, Mariah Carey, Public Enemy y Katy Perry, entre otros, no ocultaron su satisfacción por la condena de Derek, con los hashtags #Guilty y #BlackLivesMatter.

