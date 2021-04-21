Músicos internacionales reaccionaron a la condena de Derek Chauvin por la muerte de George Floyd

Varios músicos internacionales reaccionaron a la condena que recibió Derek Chauvin por el asesinato de George Floyd.

Y es que este martes, el expolicía fue imputado por los cargos de asesinato en segundo y tercer grado y homicidio culposo.

A raíz de su sentencia, decenas de artistas y bandas estadounidenses y del mundo reaccionaron a la situación a través de sus redes sociales, celebrando la culpabilidad de Chauvin.

Nombres como Massive Attack, Rage Against the Machine, Mariah Carey, Public Enemy y Katy Perry, entre otros, no ocultaron su satisfacción por la condena de Derek, con los hashtags #Guilty y #BlackLivesMatter.

This verdict is just the first step in a long line of injustice against the Black community, often with no consequences. The work is not nearly done. While there are many more families waiting for justice, my heart is with George Floyd’s family right now. #PoliceReformNOW @NAACP

— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 20, 2021