'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' de Billie Elish es el mejor álbum de 2019, según NME

La revista británica NME publicó este lunes la lista de los 50 mejores álbumes de 2019, donde figura Madame X de Madonna, Lover de Taylor Swift y When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? de Billie Elish, entre otros.

Es este último el que se lleva el primer lugar del ranking, donde lo catalogan como el material de estudio más influyente de 2019.

Dentro de la lista aparecen nombres como Tyler The Creator, Kanye West, BTS, Coldplay, Ariana Grande y Lana del Rey.

50. The Japanese House - "Good at Falling"

49. Juice WRLD - "Death Race For Love"

48. Rex Orange County - "Pony"

47. Charli XCX - "Charli"

46. Sneaks - "Highway Hypnosis"

45. Madonna - "Madame X"

44. Maggie Rogers - "Heard It In A Past Life"

43. Coldplay - "Everyday Life"

42. Anderson .Paak - "Ventura"

41. Taylor Swift - "Lover"

40. Doja Cat - "Hot Pink"

39. Orville Peck - "Pony"

38. Sam Fender - "Hypersonic Missiles"

37. Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

36. BTS - "Map Of The Soul: Persona"

35. Denzel Curry - "Zuu"

34. DIIV - "Deceiver"

33. Bon Iver - "i, i"

32. Desert Sessions - "Vol. 11/12: Arrivederci Despair/Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels"

31. Octo Octa - "Resonant Body"

30. Ariana Grande - "Thank U, Next"

29. Sharon Van Etten - "Remind Me Tomorrow"

28. JPEGMAFIA - "All My Heroes Are Cornballs"

27. Kano - "Hoodies All Summer"

26. Pup - "Morbid Stuff"

25. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - "Ghosteen"

24. Angel Olsen - "All Mirrors"

23. AJ Tracey - "AJ Tracey"

22. James Blake - "Assume Form"

21. Kanye West - "Jesus Is King"

20. Post Malone - "Hollywood"s Bleeding"

19. Amyl & The Sniffers - "Amyl & The Sniffers"

18. The Chemical Brothers - "No Geography"

17. Dave - "Psychodrama"

16. Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"

15. Foals - "Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)"

14. Solange - "When I Get Home"

13. Slipknot - "We Are Not Your Kind"

12. Vampire Weekend - "Father of the Bride"

11. Bring Me The Horizon - "Amo"

10. Clairo - "Immunity"

9. Weyes Blood - "Titanic Rising"

8. Michael Kiwanuka - "KIWANUKA"

7. Fontaines DC - "Dogrel"

6. FKA Twigs - "MAGDALENE"

5. Little Simz - "Grey Area"

4. Slowthai - "Nothing Great About Britain"

3. Lana Del Rey - "Norman Fucking Rockwell"

2. Tyler - The Creator, "Igor"

1. Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"