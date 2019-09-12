Vin Diesel sigue llorando la muerte de Paul Walker: 'Las lágrimas nunca se van, pero cambian'

Este 12 de septiembre se conmemora un nuevo cumpleaños de Paul Walker, fallecido el 30 de noviembre de 2013 y conocido por protagonizar la saga de Rápido y Furioso junto a Vin Diesel.
Fue justamente el actor el que le dedicó sentidas palabras relativas a las exitosas películas. "Mucho que contarte... tanto que compartir... como sabes, hemos estado filmando en Escocia", comenzó diciéndole.
"Anoche organizamos una fiesta para el equipo en agradecimiento por todo su arduo trabajo. Fue uno de esos momentos que tan a menudo compartíamos juntos sonriendo y emborrachando a todos, especialmente a Justin. Jaja. Quién, por cierto, te haría sentir tan orgulloso de lo que está logrando con esta película", contó, en referencia al director de las nuevas cintas, Justin Lin.
Además, Diesel reveló que Nathalie Emmanuel también estaba en la fiesta "en su espíritu amoroso. Ah, y John Cena estaba, a quien amarías. Su gratitud es palpable... y conociéndote, solo querrías que gane".
Incluso, desclasificó que ya comenzaron las conversaciones para el episodio 10 de Rápido y Furioso, antes de comenzar la parte más triste de su extenso mensaje. "Normalmente hoy estaría planeando avergonzarte con un pastel de cumpleaños. Jaja. En cambio, reflexiono sobre la suerte que tengo de llamarte mi hermano. Las lágrimas nunca se van, pero cambian... de las de duelo a las de gracia. Solo esperamos hacerte sentir orgulloso", declaró.
"Hablando de eso, adivina con qué mensaje desperté... tu hija. Meadow me envía amor en este día. Wow, ella me conoce muy bien. Ella tiene tu corazón. Feliz cumpleaños... es increíble, pero de alguna manera sigues haciendo del mundo un lugar mejor", cerró Vin Diesel.
So much to tell you... so much to share... as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love. His gratitude is palpable... and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound... normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.
