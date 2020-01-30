Vanessa Bryant tras el accidente: Fueron una hermosa bendición que nos arrebataron demasiado pronto

La esposa de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, habló por primera vez sobre el accidente que le costó la vida al jugador y a su hija de 13 años.
A través de un emotivo mensaje en Instagram, la viuda del destacado basquetbolista agradeció el apoyo que ha recibido por parte de sus cercanos y desconocidos, además de pedir ayuda económica para las familias de las otras víctimas.
"Mis niñas y yo queremos dar las gracias a los millones de personas que nos han mostrado su apoyo y su cariño en este horrible momento. Gracias por las plegarias. Desde luego que las necesitamos", partió escribiendo, para luego agregar que "estamos completamente devastadas por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado marido, Kobe, el increíble padre de nuestros hijos; y mi preciosa y dulce Gianna, una cariñosa, atenta y maravillosa hija, y una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri".
Posteriormente, Vanessa expresó que también están devastadas por las otras familias que perdieron a sus familias el domingo recién pasado, expresando que no hay palabras para explicar el dolor que siente en estos momentos.
La viuda del jugador de la NBA sostuvo que "me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran muy queridos. Hemos sido bendecidos por tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Ojalá estuvieran aquí con nosotros para siempre. Fueron una hermosa bendición que nos han arrebatado demasiado pronto".
"No sé qué será de nuestras vidas después de hoy", dice, "y es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos. Pero nos levantamos cada día tratando de seguir adelante porque Kobe y nuestra pequeña Gigi nos iluminan el camino. Nuestro amor por ellos es infinito, es decir, inabarcable. Ojalá pudiera abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos. Tenerlos aquí con nosotros por siempre. Gracias por compartir su alegría, duelo y apoyo con nosotros. Les pedimos que nos otorguen el respeto y la privacidad que necesitamos para abrirnos camino en esta nueva realidad".
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
