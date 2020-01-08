Talinda Bennington le respondió a los fanáticos de Linkin Park que se enojaron por su reciente boda

DIALES ADN
La viuda del músico arremetió al portal TMZ por dar información falsa.

Talinda Ann Bentley y Chester Bennington. Foto:

Paulette Ruminot 08/01/2020 - ( hace 1 dias )

Talinda Ann Bentley le respondó a aquellos fanáticos de Chester Bennington y Linkin Park que reaccionaron mal ante su nuevo matrimonio con Michael Fredman, un bombero de Los Ángeles, a quien describió como su "cable a tierra".

La viuda del intérprete de "Crawling" se casó en una ceremonia privada en Hawai, a la que asistieron sus hijos y los de Chester, Tyler, Lilly y Lila.

Según TMZ, la mujer se casó el 1 de enero, lo que no fue bien recibido por los fanáticos del músico, ya que esta es la fecha en que Chester y Talinda se casaron en 2006.

Sin embargo, Talinda corrigió la información del sitio, diciendo que se casó el 4 y no el 1 de enero. "Este siempre será el día en que me case con Chester", escribió en Instagram.

"TMZ debería estar avergonzado. Ganar dinero con un titular falso debería ser un delito", continuó.

En otra publicación, Talinda volvió a atacar el sitio web, con una fotografía con un pastel con fecha del 4 de enero: "Estos tabloides horribles necesitan verificar los hechos. Y prestar atención a las imágenes que ponen en sus propios artículos".

La viuda de Chris Cornell, Vicky, inmediatamente mostró su apoyo a su amiga en esta segunda publicación: "Sabes cómo la vida puede cambiar en un minuto. Nos hubiera gustado ir a la boda. Felicitaciones, te amamos", escribió.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

With joy and love I want to set something straight. ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend. We celebrated with all of our family and friends on the beautiful island of O’ahu. The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways. My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DAYE. Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else. To all of the tabloids who printed a false story, inciting anger to me and my husband, who has upset lots of fans, and to create anger and pain, I ask you FOR WHAT?? To make money off of a false headline should be criminal. SHAME ON YOU @TMZ and any other that has repeated the story.Please Repost.

Una publicación compartida de Talinda Bennington (@talinda320) el

