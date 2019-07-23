Rosalía es la única hispana en ser nominada a los Video Music Awards de MTV

Este martes, Rosalía logró tres nominaciones en los premios Video Music Awards de MTV, donde la española será la única hispana que competirá por el galardón a "Mejor Artista Nuevo" donde se enfrentará con Billie Eilish.

Eso no es todo, ya que la intérprete de "Aute Cuture" también logró la nominación a "Mejor Coreografía" por su colaboración junto a J Balvin en "Con Altura", con la que ambos llegan a la categoría "Mejor Video Latino".

El resto de nominados en la categoría latina son Anuel AA y Karol G por "Secreto"; Bad Bunny y Drake por "MIA"; Benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez y J Balvin por "I Can't Get Enough"; Daddy Yankee y Snow por "Con Calma" y, finalmente, Maluma por "Mala Mía".

Por otra parte, MTV anunció todos los candidatos a llevarse el famoso astronauta plateado a casa. Quienes encabezan la lista son Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift, ambas con diez nominaciones. La primera, por Thank U, Next, mientras que la segunda por You Need To Calm Down.

Este 2019, los premios se celebrarán el 26 de agosto en el Prudential Center de Newark, en Nueva Jersey, y estará presentado por el cómico Sebastian Maniscalco.

Revisa la lista completa de nominados aquí:

Vídeo del año

- A lot - 21 savage ft J.cole

- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish.

- Sucker - Jonas Brothers

- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

Artista del año

- Ariana Grande

- Billie Eilish

- Cardi B

-Halsey

- Jonas Brothers

-Shawn Mendes

Artista revelación del año

- Ava Max

-Billie Eilish

- H.E.R

- Lil Nas X

- Lizzo

- Rosalía

Canción del año

- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

- In My Feelings - Drake

- Sucker - Jonas Brothers.

- Shallow - Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper.

- Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus.

- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

Colaboración del año

- Boy With Luv - BTS Y Halsey

-I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber.

- Shallow - Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper.

- Señorita - Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello.

- Me! - Taylor Swift y Brendon Urie

Artista con más tirón

- Bazzi

-Billie Eilish

-CNCO

-H.E.R.

-Lauv

-Lizzo

Mejor canción pop

- Easier - 5 Seconds of summer

- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

- Please Me - Cardu B y Bruno Mars

- Sucker - Jonas Brothers

- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

Mejor canción de hip hop

- Rule The World - 2 chainz con Ariana Grande

- A lot - 21 savage y J.Cole

- Money - Cardi B

- Higher - Dj Khaled con Nipsey Hussie y John Legend

- Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas y Billy Ray Cyrus

- Sicko mode - Travis Scott y Drake

Mejor canción de K Pop

- Kill This Love - Blackpink

- Boy with Luv - BTS y Halsey

- Tempo - EXO

- Who do u love - Monsta X y French Montana.

- Regular - NCT 127

- Cat & Dog - Tomorrow x together

Mejor canción R&B

- Raise a man - Alicia Keys.

- Make It Better - Anderson Paak y Smokey Robinson.

- Feels Like Summer - Childish Gambino

- Trip - Ella Mai

- Could've been - H.E.R Y Bryson Tiller

- Waves - Nomani y 6LACK

Mejor canción latina

- Secreto - Anuel AA y Karol G

- Mia - Bad Bunny y Drake

- I Can't Get Enough - Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez y J Balvin

- Con Calma - Daddy Yankee y Snow.

- Mala mía - Maluma

- Con Altura - Rosalía, J Balviny el Guincho.

Mejor canción de rock

- Love It If We Made It - The 1975

- Bishops knife trick - Fall Out Boy

- Natural - Imagine Dragons

- Low - Lenny Kravitz

- High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

- My Blood - Twenty One Pilots

Mejor canción dance

- Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers y Bebe Rexha

- Solo - Clean Bandit y Demi Lovato

- Say My Name - David Guetta, Bebe Rexha y J Balvin

- Taki, Taki - DJ snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna y Cardi B

- Happier - Marshmello y Bastille

- Electricity - Silk City y Dua Lipa

Video con mensaje

- Halsey – Nightmare

- The Killers – Land of the Free

- Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – Runaway Train

- John Legend – Preach

- Lil Dicky – Earth

- Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Mejor dirección

- Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

- FKA twigs – Cellophane – Young Turks

- Ariana Grande – thank you, next

- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends

- Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Mejores efectos visuales

- Billie Eilish – when the party's over

- FKA twigs – Cellophane

- Ariana Grande – God is a Woman

- DJ Khaled ft. SZA – Just Us

- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends

- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!

Mejor dirección

- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints

- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

- Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

- Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

- Solange – Almeda

- Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Mejor dirección artística

- BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

- Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

- Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

- Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – I Love It

Mejor coreografía

- FKA twigs – Cellophane – Young Turks

- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura

- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends

- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

- Solange – Almeda

- BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

Mejor fotografía

- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints

- Billie Eilish – hostage

- Ariana Grande – thank you, next

- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

- Solange – Almeda

- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!