Himno feminista: Miley Cyrus vuelve a dar que hablar con su nueva canción 'Mother's Daughter'

La cantante Miley Cyrus vuelve a sorprender al mundo con su nuevo video de la canción Mother's Daughter.
El clip se ha convertido en un himno feminista, ya que celebra a las mujeres en todas sus formas y por supuesto, apoya a la comunidad LGBTIQ+.
La letra de la canción dice frases como "mírala, ella tiene el poder" o "no jodas con mi libertad".
La artista ya había mostrado algunas imágenes de adelanto en su cuenta de Instagram, donde usa un traje de látex rojo con un diseño con puntas en la zona pélvica.
Por su parte, el video cuenta con la participación sorpresiva de Tish Cyrus, la madre de Miley.
Revisa aquí la canción y algunas imágenes:
