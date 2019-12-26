Hija de Milla Jovovich llama la atención por su increíble parecido con su madre

Síguenos en:
Milla Jovovich. Foto: Getty
Ever Gabo Anderson, la hija de Milla Jovovich y Paul W.S. Anderson, se ha convertido en la noticia de la semana debido al INCREÍBLE parecido que tiene con su madre.
La pequeña de 11 años es tan igual a la popular actriz que participó como la inteligencia artificial "Red Queen" de Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
Algunos fanáticos de la ucraniana aseguran que Ever "es más Milla que la misma Milla".
It’s hard to believe that the holidays are upon us once again. It’s been a tough year, full of division and controversy for this country and abroad. Many people are angry. Many people are sad. Homelessness is at an all time high here in Los Angeles. It’s difficult to drive around and see people literally trying to survive. If you have a few extra dollars to help, the organizers from @laoncloud9 have a link in their bio to buy supplies that will help them get important items to homeless people and their pets to make their existence a little more comfortable. Seeing so much suffering makes me want to spend as much time with my kids as possible and do things that put the gorgeous smiles on their faces that they have in these pictures. It’s so wonderful to see the love between them grow everyday and to see my eldest really stepping up to her role as big sister more and more. I think after we lost our last pregnancy, Ever is so hyper aware of how blessed we are today to be having another baby, it’s really made her grow up in the best way possible and want to help as much as she can. She’s trying so hard to prove that she will be mature enough to handle the new baby, it’s brought the little mama out in the way she treats her younger sister. I can’t tell you how precious it is because I get to see first hand the lessons we are teaching our girls bear fruit in the way they treat each other and the people around them. With care, love and respect. I’m so grateful for my amazing children. The happiness they bring is indescribable. We went ice skating together which was so fun. I treasure these moments so much. Hearing their joyful screams and laughter. Seeing them smiling so big. Appreciating. Appreciating. Appreciating. #holidayspirit #sisters
When she saw the boy she had to spar in Tae Kwon Do had grown since she last saw him.😅🤭😬#evergabo #evergaboanderson #growingup #martialartslife
Happy 12th Birthday to my incredible daughter, the sweet, the smart, the kind and funny @evergaboanderson! I am so lucky to have known you all these years and you impress and make me more proud with every passing day! My incredible first born, my talented baby girl! I can’t believe you’re already 12😭!! I wish you so much health, love and happiness in your life! I love you Ever Gabo!❤️❤️❤️✨💫⭐️🌸🌻🌹🌷💥☄️🌪🌈⚡️⚡️⚡️
Having the most beautiful Saturday with my amazing kiddo! Sorry I haven’t been posting but I’ve been in complete social media shutdown lately. Just busy being a pregnant mommy, but I have so many great pictures I’ve taken in the interim that I need to post and share with you all. I actually got a new printer and I’ve been printing a bunch of family pics in large format and framing them, so just trying to get things done while there is still pre newborn baby peace in the house😂. Anyway, I hope you’re all having a gorgeous weekend and I send you all my love!❤️❤️❤️
