DIALES ADN
+56 9 77727572

Escucha ahora

Actualidad, deportes, noticias

Síguenos en:

Hija de Milla Jovovich llama la atención por su increíble parecido con su madre

Ever Gabo Anderson es más Milla que la mismísima Milla.

Hija de Milla Jovovich llama la atención por su increíble parecido con su madre

Milla Jovovich. Foto: Getty

Paulette Ruminot 26/12/2019 - ( hace 2 dias )

Ever Gabo Anderson, la hija de Milla Jovovich y Paul W.S. Anderson, se ha convertido en la noticia de la semana debido al INCREÍBLE parecido que tiene con su madre.

La pequeña de 11 años es tan igual a la popular actriz que participó como la inteligencia artificial "Red Queen" de Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Algunos fanáticos de la ucraniana aseguran que Ever "es más Milla que la misma Milla".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

It’s hard to believe that the holidays are upon us once again. It’s been a tough year, full of division and controversy for this country and abroad. Many people are angry. Many people are sad. Homelessness is at an all time high here in Los Angeles. It’s difficult to drive around and see people literally trying to survive. If you have a few extra dollars to help, the organizers from @laoncloud9 have a link in their bio to buy supplies that will help them get important items to homeless people and their pets to make their existence a little more comfortable. Seeing so much suffering makes me want to spend as much time with my kids as possible and do things that put the gorgeous smiles on their faces that they have in these pictures. It’s so wonderful to see the love between them grow everyday and to see my eldest really stepping up to her role as big sister more and more. I think after we lost our last pregnancy, Ever is so hyper aware of how blessed we are today to be having another baby, it’s really made her grow up in the best way possible and want to help as much as she can. She’s trying so hard to prove that she will be mature enough to handle the new baby, it’s brought the little mama out in the way she treats her younger sister. I can’t tell you how precious it is because I get to see first hand the lessons we are teaching our girls bear fruit in the way they treat each other and the people around them. With care, love and respect. I’m so grateful for my amazing children. The happiness they bring is indescribable. We went ice skating together which was so fun. I treasure these moments so much. Hearing their joyful screams and laughter. Seeing them smiling so big. Appreciating. Appreciating. Appreciating. #holidayspirit #sisters

Una publicación compartida de Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) el

Lo más visto

Joven asesinó a sacerdote enterrándole crucifijo en la garganta por abusar de él y su padre

Joven asesinó a sacerdote enterrándole crucifijo en la garganta por abusar de él y su padre

Michelle Lacoste de "El Discípulo del Chef" realizó sus descargos tras el fin del programa

Michelle Lacoste de "El Discípulo del Chef" realizó sus descargos tras el fin del programa

A 28 años de su muerte, Freddie Mercury sigue "enviándole" regalos a su familia para Navidad

A 28 años de su muerte, Freddie Mercury sigue "enviándole" regalos a su familia para Navidad


X