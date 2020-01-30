Greta Thunberg registró Friday For Future y su nombre para evitar uso comercial

Greta Thunberg utilizó sus redes sociales oficiales para anunciar que registró su propio nombre y la marca de su movimiento ecologista, Friday For Future, para evitar mal uso comercial.
"Pedí registrar como marca mi nombre, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet ("huelga escolar por el clima", en sueco), señaló, afirmando que lo hace para impedir cualquier tipo de usurpación.
En esa línea, explicó que "mi nombre y el movimiento #FridaysForFuture se están utilizando constantemente con fines comerciales sin acuerdo alguno", detallando que se están vendiendo productos con su marca.
Greta también anunció a sus seguidores la creación de una fundación sin fines de lucro centrada en la ecología y el bienestar.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
